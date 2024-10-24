A.M. ATL: The Stitch and other audacious ideas

Morning, y’all! Another day, same wonderful weather: sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Today’s newsletter offers insight into Donald Trump’s latest Georgia visit, noncitizen voting (or the lack thereof) and a nuclear submarine with our name on it. Plus massive wins for both a local lottery player and Kennesaw State football.

But first: Let’s check in on the plans to build a bunch of cool stuff on top of an interstate.

***

THE STITCH SITCH

Credit: Courtesy Central Atlanta Progress Credit: Courtesy Central Atlanta Progress

Believe it or not, the Stitch — that bold, $700-something-million plan to cap the Downtown Connector — continues moving forward.

As my colleague Sara Gregory reports, officials provided a closer look at the master plan Tuesday.

First up? Phase 1, which aims to build a 14-acre park from scratch . Retail and restaurants could ultimately line the space between Peachtree and Courtland streets.

. Retail and restaurants could ultimately line the space between Peachtree and Courtland streets. With some $200 million already raised, work may begin in 2026.

“We wanted to make sure there’s a little something for everyone in this first phase to make it as impactful as possible right out of the gate,” said Central Atlanta Progress’ Jack Cebe, the project’s development manager.

The master plan also includes transportation improvements on roughly 8 miles of streets and a recommendation that 30% of housing within a half-mile of the project qualify as affordable.

Credit: Courtesy Central Atlanta Progress Credit: Courtesy Central Atlanta Progress

A full look at other key tenets (including necessary zoning changes and, most likely, a special tax district to help cover future phases) is forthcoming next week. Then there’s a 60-day public comment period.

Which got me thinking: Money being no object, what audacious project would you pitch on behalf of metro Atlanta?

We’ve already got the Stitch brewing. And Centennial Yards, the ambitious redevelopment at the Gulch.

Perhaps you’d like to implode Spaghetti Junction and start over. Turn the AT&T building into an indoor water park. Or, I don’t know, do anything to capitalize on our proximity to the Chattahoochee River.

Maybe even — bear with me here — a truly regional transit system!

Nothing’s too crazy.

Shoot your thoughts to tyler.estep@ajc.com and maybe I’ll include some in an upcoming newsletter. Then check out some more development-type news below.

***

TRUMP STUMPS

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

After taking questions at a town hall in Zebulon (about 50 miles south of Atlanta, a little past Griffin), Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallied a raucous crowd at Duluth’s Gas South Arena.

He declared the United States “an occupied country” and called Democratic counterpart Kamala Harris “seriously not a smart person.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson likened Trump to a father coming home to spank his daughter.

Plan on traffic: Harris, meanwhile, will rally at Clarkston’s Hallford Stadium tonight, with the help of former President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen.

More on the upcoming campaign trail here.

***

A CLOSER LOOK

The Secretary of State’s office said a second audit of Georgia’s voter rolls found 20 noncitizens registered to vote. That’s among 8.2 million voters.

Nine of them cast ballots years ago, before current ID verification checks were in place. The other 11 never actually voted.

***

WE’RE ON A SUB!

Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC

The Navy announced Wednesday that its newest nuclear-powered submarine will be called the U.S.S. Atlanta. Which is cool.

And in case you’re wondering: A similar submarine (not to mention a building at the Naval Academy) already bears the name of Navy vet and former President Jimmy Carter.

***

IN THE MONEY

We don’t know much more yet. But Channel 2 Action News reports that a store in Buford sold the winning ticket in last night’s $478.2 million Powerball drawing.

So check on your loved ones in the area! You know … just in case.

***

DON’T DO THIS

Clayton County police recently arrested a local man for allegedly running an exotic animal trade from his house. The roster of reclaimed critters: a lemur, an alligator, some lizards, lots of snakes and more than a dozen dogs.

***

HOOTIE HOO!

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Kennesaw State earned its first-ever win as a Division I football program last night — with a dramatic 27-24 upset of previously undefeated Liberty, who had been eyeing an outside shot at the College Football Playoffs.

As one might expect, social media went wild.

Bulldogs: UGA football may appeal the targeting suspensions of defenders ousted from the Texas game. And coach Kirby Smart (sort of) explained that “squib kick.”

UGA football may appeal the targeting suspensions of defenders ousted from the Texas game. And coach Kirby Smart (sort of) explained that “squib kick.” Hawks: Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu sparked Atlanta’s season-opening 120-116 win over Brooklyn. No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher debuted with seven points.

***

CONCERTS, IN BRIEF

Canceled: Cardi B’s headlining performance at this weekend’s One Musicfest. The rapper says she’s been in the hospital.

Reviewed: Pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s recent Atlanta show, which the AJC’s DeAsia Paige deemed “funny, creative and vocally daring.” (Photos inside!)

Just announced: A Nov. 17 Fox Theatre show featuring rapper Killer Mike and comedian Dave Chapelle.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Slowdown in TV and film production hits Georgia workers

» Ossoff bill would boost oversight of ‘hidden’ foster care placements

» Young Thug case: State seeks to revoke another defendant’s probation

» GBI: Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man who raised gun during arrest

» Contrast Artisan Ales opens second location in Marietta

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 24, 1929

Per The Atlanta Journal, a brief “stock market panic” appeared “to have been checked” after a record day for folks selling off shares. Banking officials declared that “no financial houses were in difficulty.”

Fast forward five days, though, and you’ve got Black Tuesday — a full-on stock market crash and the start of the Great Depression.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink caught Robert Wilson (left) and wife Beate Stagnet taking advantage of the weather at Azalea Park in Roswell.

***

ONE MORE THING

Y’all heard about this E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders? Georgia’s not among the 10 states with reported illnesses so far but … maybe stick to McNuggets for now?

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.