Exotic reptiles, lemur removed from Clayton home in animal trade bust

For those bothered by their neighbor’s barking dog or wandering cat, consider counting your blessings. One Clayton County home had over 20 animals — and not just the warm fuzzy kind.

Officials last week rescued a lemur, an alligator, two lizards, multiple snakes and over a dozen dogs from what they say was an illegal exotic animal trade in one man’s home. Clayton County ordinances limit households to a maximum of five animals. Jaequan Smith Devers was arrested on several charges, including six counts of possession of wild animals without a permit, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s likely a fraction of the animals he has imported and exported over the years, said Lt. Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which had been investigating the operation for several years. The investigation is still ongoing.