Exotic reptiles, lemur removed from Clayton home in animal trade bust

Over a dozen dogs and a snake were taken by Clayton County Animal Control in an exotic animal trade bust, along with several reptiles, snakes and a lemur rescued by the Department of Natural Resources.

30 minutes ago

For those bothered by their neighbor’s barking dog or wandering cat, consider counting your blessings. One Clayton County home had over 20 animals — and not just the warm fuzzy kind.

Officials last week rescued a lemur, an alligator, two lizards, multiple snakes and over a dozen dogs from what they say was an illegal exotic animal trade in one man’s home. Clayton County ordinances limit households to a maximum of five animals. Jaequan Smith Devers was arrested on several charges, including six counts of possession of wild animals without a permit, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s likely a fraction of the animals he has imported and exported over the years, said Lt. Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which had been investigating the operation for several years. The investigation is still ongoing.

“This was not a one time occurrence. This has been a pattern through the last several years,” Stanford said.

Georgia has a prominent illegal exotic animal trade, Stanford said. While people cannot legally have wild animals as pets, they can get permits to run zoos or safaris for educational purposes open to the public. But having pets classified as invasive, wild or exotic by state regulations is illegal.

“In Georgia, we do not permit wildlife or wild animals as pets,” Stanford said. “There’s quite the market, not only in Georgia, but across the nation and internationally, with the illegal pet trade, illegal wild animals, illegal wildlife.”

Exotic animals, including several snakes and a lemur, were rescued from a Clayton County home on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Jaequan Smith Devers has been arrested and charged with six counts of possession of wild animals without a permit. Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Clayton County Animal Control took the dogs, puppies and one snake from the home while the DNR handled the more exotic creatures, including the lemur and two tegus, a lizard that is an invasive species in Georgia, Stanford said. The DNR partners with organizations that are permitted to have the exotic animals.

“All of these animals are in the hands and care of properly trained, knowledgeable, experienced permit holders now,” Stanford said.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

