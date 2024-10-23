Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | Georgia early voting passes 2 million ballots cast
Crime & Public Safety

Young Thug case: State seeks to revoke another defendant’s probation

Antonio Sumlin was charged with shoplifting in August
Assistant District Attorney Simone Hylton gathers her notes during the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang trial at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Assistant District Attorney Simone Hylton gathers her notes during the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang trial at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Authorities are seeking to imprison another defendant who took a plea deal in Young Thug’s sprawling gang case after he was arrested on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge over the summer.

Records show Antonio Sumlin, also known by the nickname Obama, was arrested Aug. 8 in DeKalb County. Sumlin was one of several defendants who avoided trial by pleading guilty in late 2022, weeks before jury selection began.

Nearly two years later, Fulton County prosecutors are still presenting their case in what has become the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

ExploreSixth defendant enters guilty plea in YSL gang case

Court filings show the state is seeking to revoke Sumlin’s probation and have Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentence him to prison. Sumlin was given 15 years’ probation after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate the state’s RICO act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity.

As part of the deal, he was given a curfew and required to testify truthfully if called as a witness in the case. He has not testified yet and it’s unclear whether prosecutors still plan to call him to the stand.

ExploreGeorgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer

If his probation is revoked, Sumlin would be the third defendant sentenced to prison for violating the conditions of their plea agreement.

Young Thug’s brother, Quantavious Grier, was sentenced to more than nine years in June 2023 after authorities found a gun in his car outside an Atlanta gas station. And last week, Whitaker sentenced former defendant Antonio Sledge to five years in prison after determining he was dishonest during his testimony in September.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker speaks during the ongoing trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others. File photo. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No date has been set for Sumlin’s probation revocation hearing.

Prosecutors say Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is the leader of Young Slime Life, which they contend is an Atlanta-based gang responsible for a spate of robberies, shootings and murders. Defense attorneys maintain their clients are innocent and say YSL is simply the name of the rapper’s music label.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug trial: Co-defendant turned witness sentenced to prison over false testimony
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court reverses contempt ruling against rapper Young Thug's lawyer
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 convicted on gang charges in Douglasville Sweet 16 shooting
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump campaign visits likely to affect Wednesday commute on I-859m ago
Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man who raised gun during arrest, GBI says1h ago
Homeowner arrested after robbery led to chase, shooting in South Fulton, police say
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse