Breaking: Georgia audit finds 20 noncitizens registered to vote
Trump set to visit Georgia: Follow for live updates on breaking election news

People leave after voting in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, the first day of early in-person voting in Georgia. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

People leave after voting in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, the first day of early in-person voting in Georgia. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
19 minutes ago

With less than two weeks until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain locked in a tight race in Georgia, with Trump slightly ahead, according to the latest AJC polling. Both candidates and their top surrogates continue to visit the state to try to find and win over every last voter possible.

Today, Donald Trump will visit Middle Georgia and Gwinnett County, the state is on track to break more early voting records, and election officials and advocates are talking about election security, potential litigation and more.

Follow along throughout the day for live updates on breaking election news, including traffic.

