Georgia Bulldogs may appeal targeting suspensions

Smart would not say whether the Bulldogs have entered the appeals process.

“I’d rather not talk about it,” he said Tuesday night after practice. “I mean, it’s one of those things that I don’t really know the process, to be honest with you. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Jackson made a helmet-to-helmet tackle on Texas receiver Matthew Golden at the Longhorns’ 35-yard line with 11:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Down two scores at the time, the Longhorns were awarded a first down at the Georgia 46. They turned the ball over on Mykel Williams’ strip-sack four plays later.

There are rare instances in which a referee can call penalties on both the offensive and defensive players, and it appears that could have been applied in this case. But Smart said his defenders are trained never to lower their head, even if the offensive player does.

“I mean, if that’s my son out there and he’s got the ball and he’s running the ball, I don’t want him ducking his head like their offensive player did,” Smart said. “And I certainly don’t want our defensive players ducking their head or the crown of their helmet being used. It’s very dangerous.”

With 6:48 remaining in the game, Aguero was assessed the same penalty for a hard tackle on running back Quintrevion Wisner after a 4-yard reception at the Georgia 42. Aguero’s tackle was high, but generally looked to be in legal form.

Nevertheless, that penalty also was confirmed via video review, and Texas was awarded a first down at the Georgia 27. However, the Longhorns lost two yards on the possession and turned over the ball on downs with 5:26 to play.

So, ultimately, those penalties did not hurt the Bulldogs against Texas. But considering both Jackson and Aguero, it certainly could hurt them in the next game against Florida. Unless overturned, both players will have to sit out the first half against the Gators on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville.

Smart was hesitant to reveal his personal opinion.

I can’t get into the commentary, but both of those were really close, unfortunate, borderline situations,” Smart said. “… They’re tough calls in both situations, But everybody’s trying to work on the safety of the game. I mean, that’s the focal point.”

In the meantime, the Bulldogs must prepare as if they will have neither player for the first two quarters against the Gators. That could be problematic considering one of the specialties of quarterback D.J. Lagway is a throwing a very accurate deep ball.

“He’s a dual-threat guy who can run the ball and is a really good passer,” Smart said on the SEC coaches’ call Wednesday. “He throws a really good deep ball, and that’s one of the things that makes him different. He’s got very good arm talent.”

If Jackson can’t go, freshman KJ Bolden likely would get the start at strong safety. There’s less certainty at Aguero’s position, which the Bulldogs’ call “star.” Free safety Malaki Starks has played there a lot this season. But junior JaCorey Thomas started the opener against Clemson when Aguero was injured and has played both star and safety in the six games since.

“We look at KJ as a starter, and he’ll be prepared to play,” Smart said of the former 5-star prospect from Buford. “And JaCorey started and played against Clemson the whole game. We’ve got other guys that are capable of (playing in) other packages and things we can do. And we’ll have to rely on that to prepare.

“But, again, we’re not really worried about that right now.”