Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle are coming to Atlanta together

Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle will hit the road together in November.
The Grammy-winning rapper and candid comedian will link up for a seven-city tour. The show comes to the Fox Theatre on Nov. 17.
Via his Instagram account, Killer Mike shared that the idea for the tour started when he took Chappelle to Atlanta strip club Blue Flame Lounge. “After the good times he hugs me and says ‘We should go on tour’,” Killer Mike posted.
Killer Mike also noted that his half of the show will feature live band and frequent collaborators the Mighty Midnight Revival.
Cellphones and smartwatches will not be allowed inside during the performance. Attendees who do bring those devices will be asked to place them in special pouches that will be unlocked after the show.
The Fox stop will mark Chappelle’s first visit to the city since his 2023 Halloween show at State Farm Arena. Tickets for Live Nation-produced tour go on sale Friday at noon.
Can’t make it to the show in Atlanta? Below are all of the dates.
Nov. 15: Detroit
Nov. 17: Atlanta
Nov. 18 Rosemont, Illinois
Nov. 20: Boston
Nov. 21 New York
Nov. 23: Oakland, California
Nov. 24: Long Beach, California
