UATL

Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle are coming to Atlanta together

The Grammy-winning rapper and iconic comedian will perform at the Fox Theatre in November.
Atlanta native Killer Mike energized the sold-out Tabernacle on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta native Killer Mike energized the sold-out Tabernacle on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By
1 hour ago

Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle will hit the road together in November.

The Grammy-winning rapper and candid comedian will link up for a seven-city tour. The show comes to the Fox Theatre on Nov. 17.

Via his Instagram account, Killer Mike shared that the idea for the tour started when he took Chappelle to Atlanta strip club Blue Flame Lounge. “After the good times he hugs me and says ‘We should go on tour’,” Killer Mike posted.

Killer Mike also noted that his half of the show will feature live band and frequent collaborators the Mighty Midnight Revival.

Cellphones and smartwatches will not be allowed inside during the performance. Attendees who do bring those devices will be asked to place them in special pouches that will be unlocked after the show.

The Fox stop will mark Chappelle’s first visit to the city since his 2023 Halloween show at State Farm Arena. Tickets for Live Nation-produced tour go on sale Friday at noon.

Can’t make it to the show in Atlanta? Below are all of the dates.

Nov. 15: Detroit

Nov. 17: Atlanta

Nov. 18 Rosemont, Illinois

Nov. 20: Boston

Nov. 21 New York

Nov. 23: Oakland, California

Nov. 24: Long Beach, California

About the Author

Gavin Godfrey is a senior reporter for the AJC who covers Black culture, entertainment, and diversity. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

