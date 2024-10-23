Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle are coming to Atlanta together

Killer Mike also noted that his half of the show will feature live band and frequent collaborators the Mighty Midnight Revival.

Cellphones and smartwatches will not be allowed inside during the performance. Attendees who do bring those devices will be asked to place them in special pouches that will be unlocked after the show.

The Fox stop will mark Chappelle’s first visit to the city since his 2023 Halloween show at State Farm Arena. Tickets for Live Nation-produced tour go on sale Friday at noon.

Can’t make it to the show in Atlanta? Below are all of the dates.

Nov. 15: Detroit

Nov. 17: Atlanta

Nov. 18 Rosemont, Illinois

Nov. 20: Boston

Nov. 21 New York

Nov. 23: Oakland, California

Nov. 24: Long Beach, California

