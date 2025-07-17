On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell talk about the return of the All-Star Game to Atlanta.
The MLB benched Atlanta in 2021 in protest of Georgia’s voting law as spelled out in Senate Bill 202.
The hosts also discuss the latest campaign finance deadline. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file fundraising reports in federal races.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., had the largest haul. He raised $10 million, including a $970,000 transfer, and has $15.4 million on hand.
Meanwhile, his Republican opponents — Insurance Commissioner John King and Rep. Buddy Carter — raised $518,000 and about $1.1 million respectively.
Gov. Brian Kemp warned donors to “keep their powder dry” as he looked to gain consensus with President Donald Trump on a Republican candidate to back for the Senate.
Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.