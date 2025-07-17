Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., had the largest haul. He raised $10 million, including a $970,000 transfer, and has $15.4 million on hand.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponents — Insurance Commissioner John King and Rep. Buddy Carter — raised $518,000 and about $1.1 million respectively.

Gov. Brian Kemp warned donors to “keep their powder dry” as he looked to gain consensus with President Donald Trump on a Republican candidate to back for the Senate.

