Rounding the bases on the All-Star Game, and campaign cash

The ‘Politically Georgia’ hosts talk about the political implications of the All-Star Game returning to Atlanta. They also discuss campaign finance reports.
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
1 hour ago

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell talk about the return of the All-Star Game to Atlanta.

The MLB benched Atlanta in 2021 in protest of Georgia’s voting law as spelled out in Senate Bill 202.

The hosts also discuss the latest campaign finance deadline. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file fundraising reports in federal races.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., had the largest haul. He raised $10 million, including a $970,000 transfer, and has $15.4 million on hand.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponents Insurance Commissioner John King and Rep. Buddy Carter raised $518,000 and about $1.1 million respectively.

Gov. Brian Kemp warned donors to “keep their powder dry” as he looked to gain consensus with President Donald Trump on a Republican candidate to back for the Senate.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

