What’s coming up on the presidential campaign trail in Georgia

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and their supporters are blanketing the state in race’s final days
This combination of images shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at left in Evans, Ga., Oct. 4, 2024, and Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Sept. 20, 2024.

Credit: Hyosub Shin / AJC

This combination of images shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at left in Evans, Ga., Oct. 4, 2024, and Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Sept. 20, 2024.
32 minutes ago

Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Kamala Harris and their supporters have descended on battleground Georgia as the presidential campaign heads into the final, frenetic stretch.

Here is a look at what’s happening:

Thursday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 25:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visit the Cross Creeks Café in Atlanta and Stillfire Brewing in Suwanee to encourage voters to get to the polls.
  • U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will attend an early voting block party in Albany as part of a South Georgia tour to turn out voters for Kamala Harris.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Georgia set an early voting record. It doesn’t mean what you think
‘Make no mistake, we will win,’ Kamala Harris declares at Georgia rally; next up: Sunday...
Kamala Harris to highlight Georgia’s hard-fought Sunday voting tradition
Georgia passes 1 million mark in first week of early voting
Election 2026? Donald Trump praises Burt Jones as they hold town hall
At fiery Gwinnett rally, Trump presses supporters to flip Georgia back to the GOP
Postal Service urges Georgia mail-in voters to mail early
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’