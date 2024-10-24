Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Kamala Harris and their supporters have descended on battleground Georgia as the presidential campaign heads into the final, frenetic stretch.
Here is a look at what’s happening:
Thursday, Oct. 24:
- Former President Barack Obama and rock legend Bruce Springsteen join Kamala Harris for a rally in Gwinnett County.
- Republican National Committee Chair Lara Trump delivers remarks at a Team Trump Women’s Tour event in South Fulton.
Friday, Oct. 25:
- Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visit the Cross Creeks Café in Atlanta and Stillfire Brewing in Suwanee to encourage voters to get to the polls.
- U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will attend an early voting block party in Albany as part of a South Georgia tour to turn out voters for Kamala Harris.
Saturday, Oct. 26:
- Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp host a get out the vote event at the Cumming City Center.
- Georgia union leaders hold a get out the vote event for Kamala Harris at the Teamsters 728 headquarters in Atlanta.
- U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will be in Tifton, Valdosta and Brunwick as he continues a South Georgia tour to turn out voters for Kamala Harris
Keep Reading
The Latest