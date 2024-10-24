State Sports Report

‘How about the freakin’ Owls, baby?’: Social media reacts to Kennesaw State’s big win

Credit: Courtesy of Kennesaw State University

By AJC Sports
Updated 51 minutes ago

It took a while for Kennesaw State to get its first victory as a Division I football program.

But the win was a big one -- a home triumph over a team which had eyes on the 12-team college football playoff.

Kennesaw State’s 27-24 win on Wednesday was its first as a member of Conference USA. And it likely derailed the playoff hopes of Liberty, which won Conference USA and the Fiesta Bowl last season and had hopes of making the new expanded playoff field this season.

Here’s a sampling of the social media reaction after the game:

