Election 2026: Who’s running for office in Georgia

The contests are shaping up ahead of next year’s primary and general election.
The ballot will feature a U.S. Senate race, an open Georgia governor seat and a full slate of congressional and state offices. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia’s 2026 election is heating up.

Several candidates have already launched their campaigns, and more are considering runs.

The ballot will feature a U.S. Senate race, an open Georgia governor seat as Brian Kemp has served two terms and a full slate of congressional and state offices.

Here’s who has officially announced a run for some of the more noteworthy and competitive offices.

U.S. SENATE

Democrat: Jon Ossoff (incumbent).

Republicans: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Insurance Commissioner John King.

GOVERNOR

Democrats: Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former pastor Olu Brown, state Sen. Jason Esteves and state Rep. Derrick Jackson.

Republican: Attorney General Chris Carr.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrat: State Sen. Josh McLaurin.

Republicans: Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, Senate Pro Tem John F. Kennedy, Takosha Swan and state Sen. Blake Tillery.

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republicans: State Sens. Bill Cowsert, Brian Strickland.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

Republicans: Randell Trammell, Richard Woods (incumbent).

GEORGIA LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican: Barbara Rivera Holmes (incumbent)

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Democrats: Everton Blair, the former chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, state Rep. Jasmine Clark, state Sen. Emanuel Jones and U.S. Rep. David Scott (incumbent).

About the Author

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

