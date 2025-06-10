Georgia’s 2026 election is heating up.
Several candidates have already launched their campaigns, and more are considering runs.
The ballot will feature a U.S. Senate race, an open Georgia governor seat as Brian Kemp has served two terms and a full slate of congressional and state offices.
Here’s who has officially announced a run for some of the more noteworthy and competitive offices.
U.S. SENATE
Democrat: Jon Ossoff (incumbent).
Republicans: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Insurance Commissioner John King.
GOVERNOR
Democrats: Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former pastor Olu Brown, state Sen. Jason Esteves and state Rep. Derrick Jackson.
Republican: Attorney General Chris Carr.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Democrat: State Sen. Josh McLaurin.
Republicans: Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, Senate Pro Tem John F. Kennedy, Takosha Swan and state Sen. Blake Tillery.
GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republicans: State Sens. Bill Cowsert, Brian Strickland.
GEORGIA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT
Republicans: Randell Trammell, Richard Woods (incumbent).
GEORGIA LABOR COMMISSIONER
Republican: Barbara Rivera Holmes (incumbent)
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13
Democrats: Everton Blair, the former chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, state Rep. Jasmine Clark, state Sen. Emanuel Jones and U.S. Rep. David Scott (incumbent).
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Is a mystery GOP Senate candidate on the horizon in Georgia?
Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump are looking for a GOP primary candidate who can beat Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia. It may be easier said than done.
Georgia GOP chair says party won’t block Raffensperger bid for higher office
Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon joins the “Politically Georgia” podcast following the annual Georgia Republican convention.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor
Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.
More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening
Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.
YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say
Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.