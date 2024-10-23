Cardi B will no longer headline this weekend’s One Musicfest, according to a social media post from the rapper Wednesday afternoon.

The musician announced that she’s been hospitalized for a “medical emergency” and is unable to perform.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry.”