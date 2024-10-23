Things to Do

Cardi B cancels ONE Musicfest performance in Atlanta after hospitalization

The artist is being treated for an undisclosed ‘medical emergency.’
ajc.com

By
57 minutes ago

Cardi B will no longer headline this weekend’s One Musicfest, according to a social media post from the rapper Wednesday afternoon.

ExploreONE Musicfest at 15: Founder J. Carter and fans talk festival’s influence

The musician announced that she’s been hospitalized for a “medical emergency” and is unable to perform.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry.”

Festival organizers also took to social media to share the news.

“Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues. Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery!”

The team says they’re working to find another act and will provide more details soon.

The two-day event, which recently moved from Piedmont Park to Central Park, is set to take place Oct. 26 and 27. This year marks its 15th anniversary celebration. Jill Scott, Gunna and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the headliners.

ExploreOne Musicfest moves from Piedmont Park to smaller Atlanta venue

About the Author

Follow Najja Parker on twitter

Najja Parker is a video and news correspondent for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture team. She is an engaging on-air talent, who has served as a host for the newsroom’s special projects and events, such as the movie premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” a documentary chronicling the rise of Atlanta hip-hop.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

Stevie Wonder brings the sunshine to Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle are coming to Atlanta together1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Alfredo Flores

Sabrina Carpenter dazzles with playful theatrics, sensuality at Atlanta show
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Sting in concert remains the king of cool and confident2h ago
Review: Actor’s Express’ ‘A Third Way’ is relatable, sexy and queer
Bruce Springsteen is back in Atlanta: How the city played a role in E Street Band reunion
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’