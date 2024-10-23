Cardi B will no longer headline this weekend’s One Musicfest, according to a social media post from the rapper Wednesday afternoon.
The musician announced that she’s been hospitalized for a “medical emergency” and is unable to perform.
“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry.”
Festival organizers also took to social media to share the news.
“Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues. Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery!”
The team says they’re working to find another act and will provide more details soon.
The two-day event, which recently moved from Piedmont Park to Central Park, is set to take place Oct. 26 and 27. This year marks its 15th anniversary celebration. Jill Scott, Gunna and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the headliners.
