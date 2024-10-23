Sabrina Carpenter dazzles with playful theatrics, sensuality at Atlanta show

By the time she actually hit the stage, Carpenter sported a white bath towel in front of thousands of screaming fans. She swiftly unveiled her red leotard, grabbed the mic and walked across the stage trailing her curly blonde tresses to the tune of “Taste.” It was a grandiose, theatrical opening that paid homage to the Hollywood’s golden age, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

Credit: Alfredo Flores Credit: Alfredo Flores

For roughly 90 minutes, the 25-year-old artist effectively used every part of the stage while keeping fans entertained with her wit, seductive charm and sing-along hits. During her performance of “Slim Pickins,” Carpenter playfully employed a country accent while lying on a fur rug. “Lie to Girls” found the singer at the top of her penthouse set design, playing the guitar in one moment and softly singing and embracing her backup dancers (who stood in a single file line) in the next. Carpenter swayed in a bed for “Bed Chem.” The song ended with a male dancer joining her as the lights went down.

Later in the show, her backup dancers performed a number reminiscent of a ‘60′s jazz club. Carpenter hit the stage, this time in black lingerie.

“Oh Atlanta, do you like my peach?” she asked the audience.

She entered the bathroom of her penthouse and performed “Sharpest Tool,” while sitting on the toilet. It was a fitting stage to evoke the despair of a song about wasting time on a man who wasn’t worth a second. Carpenter walked to the end of the heart-shaped stage to address fans.

“My Atlanta love runs deep,” she said. “I passed by one of the first rooms I played in yesterday. It was in the Loft and maybe 152 people were there. ... I just can’t believe that can turn into selling out this place with thousands of you tonight.”

Carpenter, waving a tambourine, sang “Coincidence” in a circle with her background singers. She also performed a cover of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5″ and shared more of her relentless humor: “Can we talk about how they tried to recruit me at Magic City, but I was like, ‘No, I have a show tonight.’” For “Dumb & Poetic,” Carpenter returned to stage wearing a sparkly yellow ball gown with a starry night sky as the backdrop. She looked and sounded like Hollywood royalty.

Credit: Alfredo Flores Credit: Alfredo Flores

Each night of her tour, Carpenter arrests a fan for being too hot. Tuesday night’s fan was none other than “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown: “It’s so unfortunate that we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful,” Carpenter told her.

The “Please Please Please” portion of the show featured Carpenter reenacting the doo-wop flair of 60′s girl groups. She arose from the stage while singing “Juno” as the audience sang along. The night ended with her hit “Espresso” as confetti filled the venue.

Sabrina Carpenter arrests Millie Bobby Brown for being too hot at her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour:



“Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened.” pic.twitter.com/Mi1H9kqV0l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter delivered a variety show-inspired performance that was funny, creative and vocally daring — demonstrating why she has the world’s attention.