This big town center project in Johns Creek is getting a luxury hotel

Developer likens the forthcoming boutique Hotel at Medley to a similar project at Avalon.
A rendering depicts the boutique Hotel at Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use development coming to Johns Creek. (Toro Development Co.)

Credit: Toro Development Company

Credit: Toro Development Company

A rendering depicts the boutique Hotel at Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use development coming to Johns Creek. (Toro Development Co.)
47 minutes ago

A project that will help define a city center for Johns Creek is getting a luxury hotel.

A 175-guest room boutique hotel is coming to Medley, a more than 40-acre mixed-use development in Johns Creek that will replace an aging office campus.

The Johns Creek City Council unanimously approved plans for the hotel at a meeting Monday, and developer Toro Development Co. later confirmed the addition in a news release. The hotel, which for now is referred to as the Hotel at Medley, will rise six stories and will include a restaurant, bar and “resort-quality amenities.”

This is the first hotel component approved for Medley, which is located at the corner of McGinnis Ferry Road and Johns Creek Parkway. Medley is a first-of-its-kind project for Johns Creek influenced by Avalon in neighboring Alpharetta. TDC is led by Mark Toro, who spearheaded the Alpharetta project more than a decade ago during his time with North American Properties and has championed bringing live-work-play projects to the suburbs.

The company is in the process of identifying potential development and brand partners for the hotel, according to the news release.

Along with the hotel, Medley’s first phase will include retail, entertainment space and several restaurants, including Ford Fry’s Little Rey and Five Daughters Bakery. More than 300 apartments and about 130 townhomes are also planned.

TDC is also developing about 110,000 square feet of new office space, adding to an existing four-story office building on the site that will be renovated.

The developer expects to break ground on Medley later this year, and plans to open the first phase by the third quarter of 2026.

Medley is part of a broader nearly 200-acre plan for a Johns Creek downtown.

In the news release, TDC likens the forthcoming hotel to the 330-guest room Marriott-branded Hotel at Avalon.

“We’ve seen firsthand that hospitality is an excellent complement to a retail-led mixed-use community,” Toro said in the release.

Planning documents show the hotel is replacing a previously-approved 60,000-square-foot, two-story entertainment space. TDC says the change improves the development by further diversifying the mix of uses on the property, and that the hotel will be an amenity to both the local business community and residents.

In April 2023, TDC received a $13.4 million tax break from the Development Authority of Fulton County as part of the Medley project. The company has already demolished an existing 350,000-square-foot office building to prepare the site for construction.

