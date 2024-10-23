Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man who raised gun during arrest, GBI says

A man was fatally shot by Lawrenceville police after he allegedly raised a gun during an arrest Tuesday evening, according to the GBI.
Terrell Laron Hoggro, 59, of Lawrenceville, had been wanted on numerous felony warrants associated with armed robberies, the GBI said. Lawrenceville officers got information at about 5 p.m. that he was at the Quality Inn on Shallowford Road, near I-85, in Chamblee.
As investigators coordinated additional resources to make the arrest, Hoggro came out of a motel room, officials said. Officers immediately went to arrest him, which is when he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and raised it as officers approached, the GBI said.
At that point, a Lawrenceville officer opened fire, striking Hoggro, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and once complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Tuesday’s incident marked the 73rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. As of the same time last year, there had been 82.
