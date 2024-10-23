Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man who raised gun during arrest, GBI says

A man was fatally shot by Lawrenceville police after he allegedly raised a gun during an arrest Tuesday evening, according to the GBI.

Terrell Laron Hoggro, 59, of Lawrenceville, had been wanted on numerous felony warrants associated with armed robberies, the GBI said. Lawrenceville officers got information at about 5 p.m. that he was at the Quality Inn on Shallowford Road, near I-85, in Chamblee.

As investigators coordinated additional resources to make the arrest, Hoggro came out of a motel room, officials said. Officers immediately went to arrest him, which is when he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and raised it as officers approached, the GBI said.