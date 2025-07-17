Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with plans to hire hundreds of employees as it prepares to break ground on its Georgia factory next year.

The Irvine, California-based automaker signed a lease for 45,000 square feet of office space within the Junction Krog District building along the Beltline Eastside Trail. The office will employ about 100 workers by the end of 2025 and will expand to 500 by the end of next year, Rivian officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The new office investment is one of the largest such announcements so far this year in metro Atlanta. It is also a significant move for Rivian as it prepares to start construction on its $5 billion factory, which was originally slated top open in 2024 before being put on hold.