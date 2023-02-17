BreakingNews
Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Naval Academy building renamed in honor of Jimmy Carter

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By AJC Staff
55 minutes ago

The U.S. Navy has renamed a building at the Naval Academy to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

Maury Hall has been renamed Carter Hall, according to a news release on Friday. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said this followed a vote by Congress to identify and remove names connected to the Confederacy from U.S. military facilities.

In Georgia, Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among facilities that are being renamed. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III had accepted the Congressional Naming Commission’s recommendations and ordered name changes by the end of 2023.

“When Secretary Austin directed us to implement the recommendations of the Naming Commission, he instructed us to give proud new names,” Del Toro said in the news release. “Today, on the Friday before Presidents Day weekend, that is exactly what we are doing. I can think of no one more worthy of this renaming than President Jimmy Carter.”

Carter family members attended the renaming ceremony.

Carter’s grandson, Josh Carter, said, “It would be impossible to overstate what this Academy and the Navy has meant to my grandfather, and by extension to my family. It was life on the farm that gave my grandfather his work ethic and his ability to enjoy getting up at 5:30 every morning. But it was this school that taught him discipline, the value of expertise, and the importance of service. It is my hope that every student that comes through this great hall will learn the same foundational values that my grandfather learned here and through his career in the Navy.”

Carter, a 1946 graduate, is the only Academy graduate to serve later as president, according to U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck. Carter served for seven years as a submarine officer. In 2004, the former president christened the USS Jimmy Carter, a $3.3 billion nuclear submarine.

Maury Hall was previously named for Matthew Fountaine Maury, who headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy. The Naval Academy is located in Annapolis, Maryland.

Credit: Jimmy Carter Library

Credit: Jimmy Carter Library

ExploreRead more articles about Jimmy Carter from the AJC

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent7h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure

Credit: Bob Andres

Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner
8h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
2h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
2h ago

Credit: JENN DUNCAN

Backyard Pitmasters to bring barbecue classes to Atlanta’s breweries
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adam Hunger

Rolen to enter Hall of Fame with Cards cap, McGriff no logo
3h ago
Column: Take that, all you imaginary haters!
3h ago
Lawsuit over school ban on Black Lives Matter shirts dropped
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
6h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
12h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top