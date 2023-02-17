Naval Academy building renamed in honor of Jimmy Carter

Carter’s grandson, Josh Carter, said, “It would be impossible to overstate what this Academy and the Navy has meant to my grandfather, and by extension to my family. It was life on the farm that gave my grandfather his work ethic and his ability to enjoy getting up at 5:30 every morning. But it was this school that taught him discipline, the value of expertise, and the importance of service. It is my hope that every student that comes through this great hall will learn the same foundational values that my grandfather learned here and through his career in the Navy.”

Carter, a 1946 graduate, is the only Academy graduate to serve later as president, according to U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck. Carter served for seven years as a submarine officer. In 2004, the former president christened the USS Jimmy Carter, a $3.3 billion nuclear submarine.

Maury Hall was previously named for Matthew Fountaine Maury, who headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy. The Naval Academy is located in Annapolis, Maryland.

