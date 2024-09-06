A.M. ATL: One Falcons fan’s totally realistic request

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. Get ready for temperatures in the mid-70s and a decent chance of rain today. Things should warm up just a tad over the weekend.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on the mass shooting at Apalachee High School, the death of a well-known Atlanta rapper and some construction progress at the airport.

But first: a much-needed distraction.

***

PRETTY PLEASE?

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

I am an imperfect man.

My flaws many, my capacity for poor choices boundless.

A notable example of the latter: I own Falcons season tickets.

It’s not something I’ve been particularly proud to admit lately. Lean years aplenty. But with the Dirty Birds set to kick off their new season Sunday against the visiting Steelers, I find myself feeling … vaguely optimistic?

And I have one simple ask: competence. Plus a few questions.

A division title would be nice. I’d take a playoff game. Even a playoff win!

All of which are achievable.

Probably.

But honestly, folks? Let’s start with some sweet, sweet competence. A team that rolls out there and at least looks like it knows what it’s doing. An on-field product that’s not actively mortifying.

And a reason to show up at the Benz that’s not related to the food prices or a chance to see Taylor Swift.

To quote comedian/rapper Spencer Neal’s latest song: “I know I say it every season, but this really is our year, gang.”

Check out some more Falcons coverage below, follow beat reporter @DOrlandoAJC for updates and come see me on the 300 level Sunday. Kickoff’s at 1 p.m. on Fox.

***

BARROW STRONG

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

As Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray prepared for his first court appearance this morning, authorities charged and arrested his father. Colin Gray, 54, now faces multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

“These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said.

Meanwhile: The heartbroken Barrow County community rallied together. For some that meant donating to online fundraisers. Or praying. Or paying tribute at the school. At Ann’s Flower and Gift Shop, it meant making bouquets and bows to honor the victims’ families.

“Even if I didn’t know any people that were affected, it has affected the whole community,” manager Paige Stinchcomb told the AJC.

Complete coverage here, including our tributes to those lost: Christian Angulo; Ricky Aspinwall; Christina Irimie; Mason Schermerhorn. More links below.

***

MINDING OUR BUSINESS

» Atlanta City Council recently banned new data centers near the Beltline and MARTA. But some projects continue moving forward.

» Now open: The first six expanded gates at Hartsfield-Jackson’s notoriously narrow Concourse D.

***

VANCE INCOMING

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance — who on Thursday deemed school shootings “a fact of life” — is set to headline the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition gala in Atlanta later this month.

Notable: Gov. Brian Kemp will be there, too.

***

REST IN PEACE

Credit: Courtesy photo/One Musicfest Credit: Courtesy photo/One Musicfest

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Rich Homie Quan, a staple in the Atlanta rap scene, died Thursday at age 34. The circumstances and cause of death remained unclear.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, he rose to prominence with songs like 2013′s “Type of Way” and 2015′s “Lifestyle,” a collaboration with fellow Atlantan Young Thug.

***

NON-FALCONS SPORTS

» Braves: A 3-1 loss to the Rockies leaves Atlanta tied with the Mets for the final National League wild card spot. The Blue Jays come to town tonight.

» College football: Georgia Tech’s road game with Syracuse kicks off at noon on the ACC Network. Georgia begins its beatdown of Tennessee Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

» High school football: This weekend’s games to watch include Buford taking on Roswell and North Gwinnett at rival Mill Creek.

» NASCAR: The playoffs come to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

***

LIVE A LITTLE!

Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

It’s a lovely weekend to find a little happiness.

Maybe try stand-up comedy at Atlanta Symphony Hall, a butterfly experience in Dunwoody or a dogs-only swim party in Brookhaven. Twelve more ideas herein!

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 6, 1901

An anarchist shot President William McKinley in Buffalo and The Atlanta Journal was juuust able to get it in before deadline. The entire story:

“BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 6—President McKinley was shot here this afternoon.”

McKinley died eight days later, becoming the third American president assassinated.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin captured a sign that says it all outside the Golden Corral in downtown Winder. More photos from Barrow County here.

***

ONE MORE THING

The new trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s Georgia-filmed movie “Megalopolis” is out — and this one doesn’t include fake quotes from critics!

***

Until next time.