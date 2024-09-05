Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says

The father of the 14-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting at Apalachee High School was arrested Thursday, the GBI said.

Colin Gray, 54, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. The GBI said he was arrested in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting at the Barrow County school.

His son, Colt Gray, is accused of fatally shooting two of his fellow students and two teachers at Apalachee High. Nine others were injured, authorities said.