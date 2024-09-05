Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says

The father of the 14-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting at Apalachee High School was arrested Thursday, the GBI said.
Colin Gray, 54, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. The GBI said he was arrested in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting at the Barrow County school.
His son, Colt Gray, is accused of fatally shooting two of his fellow students and two teachers at Apalachee High. Nine others were injured, authorities said.
Colt Gray is being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center on four counts of murder, officials confirmed. The GBI has said that additional charges are expected.
Gray will be tried as an adult, officials have said. He is set to make his first court appearance Friday morning at the Barrow County courthouse. The hearing will be virtual, with the teenager calling in from the detention center, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Glenn Allen said.
Two of the students killed were identified as Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. The two adults killed were assistant football coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, 39, and math teacher Christina Irimie, 53.
