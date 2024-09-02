Falcons’ Raheem Morris: Justin Simmons is a ‘full-go status’

“All good,” Morris said. “I love what I see.”

Simmons has picked up the defensive calls while getting back into physical shape.

“A real conscientious guy,” Morris said. “He’s going to give us great effort. Give us great veteran leadership. Veteran presence. He’s able to communicate, whether it be Richie (Grant) or Jessie (Bates), whoever he’s out there with, (Dee) Alford. All of those different packages that we have. These guys have done a nice job.”

Simmons believes he’s ready to start the season.

“Ramp-up period has been great,” Simmons said. “The acclimation to catch-up here has been seamless from the strength staff to the training room to the meeting room, everyone here has been top notch. (They have) really worked me in order to get (me) where I need to be.”

He expects to play against the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday in the season opener.

“Come Sunday, I’m just looking forward to letting loose and playing good ball,” Simmons said. “Finding ways to contribute to the team and help them win.”

Injury report: Linebacker Nate Landman (quad) was the only player who was limited, but Morris expects him to be a full participant Wednesday.

Tight end John FitzPatrick, who was re-signed to the practice squad, also had an injury in the exhibition season.

“Other than that, we are feeling pretty good,” Morris said.

On to the season: Falcons inside linebacker Kaden Ellis reflected on the offseason, which saw a lot of change on the defensive coaching staff and the unit.

“It went by fast,” Elliss said. “I’m excited and ready for a great year. All of the work has been put it, now it’s time to go have some fun with it.”

The Falcons are switching to a 3-4 defense after running a hybrid 4-3 last season.

“A lot of new people, a lot of new faces and a new system,” Elliss said. “At the end of the day, I’m really excited to put it on the field and let it cut loose. Cut loose with the guys, go and show what we’ve been working on.”

Steelers look familiar: With Arthur Smith as the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator they have several former Falcons on the 53-man roster and some on the practice squad.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receiver Scotty Miller, wide receiver Van Jefferson and tight end MyCole Pruitt are on the roster.

Offensive lineman John Leglue and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, a former Falcons starter, are on the practice squad.

The Steelers also have former Falcons safety Damontae Kazee, who set to enter his eighth season in the NFL.

Wide receiver George Pickens, right tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington, who all played at Georgia, are on the roster.

Cornerback Cam Sutton, who played at Jonesboro High and Tennessee, is the reserve/suspended list.