Kirby Smart gives positive updates on defensive injuries ahead of home opener

Georgia played Malaki Starks at star on Saturday as well, which allowed Georgia to slide in KJ Bolden at safety.

As for Hall, Smart did note that both he and Xzavier McCleod are going “great.”

Hall though is closer to returning to action than McLeod. The former had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his leg, while McLeod is dealing with an abdominal strain.

“They were running today, flying around, sideline running, not practicing, but running, straight line, cutting. I’m fired up,” Smart said. “I mean, Sunday or Monday, I looked out my office and Jordan was out there smoking it across the field and excited. He was up at 5:30 in the morning, game day, rehabbing on his own, beat Ron (Courson) in there, riding a bike in Atlanta. I mean, he is a different dude when it comes to rehab. He has attacked it and dove all in.

“I think he’s probably a little ahead of McLeod because dealing with different muscle tissue-type injury. He also hasn’t really ever had a significant injury. But they’re both pushing.”

Getting Hall and McLeod would be huge for a defense that might be missing Warren Brinson, who picked up an injury in the game against Clemson. Smart said the senior defensive tackle has a shot to play on Saturday.

Smart was less optimistic about Mykel Williams, who has not been a participant at practice this week. He suffered a left ankle injury against Clemson.

Smart once again declined to update Trevor Etienne’s status for Saturday’s game. He missed the Clemson game due to a suspension for a violation of university policy.

The Georgia head coach went into detail as to why he keeps Etienne’s status so guarded.

“It’s not gamesmanship at all for me. It’s a kid. It’s a kid, his family. It’s respecting,” Smart said. “When recruits come in my room, they say, we respect the way you handle things because a kid takes enough drug through the mud headlines. Everybody puts it out there. And then nobody knows if it’s wrong or if it’s dropped or any of that. They never get to do that. I want to defend the kid. And to discuss it again and say it again, then it’s another whole headline out there.”

Georgia takes on Tennessee Tech this Saturday. The game is set for a 2 p.m. start, with SEC Network+ broadcasting the game.