Breaking: Huge police presence at Barrow County school
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart gives positive updates on defensive injuries ahead of home opener

Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) warms-up before their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) warms-up before their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
15 minutes ago

Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t come out and say that Joenel Aguero and Jordan Hall would be back on the field for Tennessee Tech, but the Georgia coach was positive when updating their status.

Aguero has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury, but Smart declined to get more specific than that. The sophomore defensive back did not play against Clemson, with JaCorey Thomas getting the start.

“Yes, it’s soft-tissue. Joenel practiced and did everything today,” Smart said. “I wouldn’t say it’s 100%, but he practiced and did everything.”

Georgia played Malaki Starks at star on Saturday as well, which allowed Georgia to slide in KJ Bolden at safety.

As for Hall, Smart did note that both he and Xzavier McCleod are going “great.”

Hall though is closer to returning to action than McLeod. The former had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his leg, while McLeod is dealing with an abdominal strain.

“They were running today, flying around, sideline running, not practicing, but running, straight line, cutting. I’m fired up,” Smart said. “I mean, Sunday or Monday, I looked out my office and Jordan was out there smoking it across the field and excited. He was up at 5:30 in the morning, game day, rehabbing on his own, beat Ron (Courson) in there, riding a bike in Atlanta. I mean, he is a different dude when it comes to rehab. He has attacked it and dove all in.

“I think he’s probably a little ahead of McLeod because dealing with different muscle tissue-type injury. He also hasn’t really ever had a significant injury. But they’re both pushing.”

Getting Hall and McLeod would be huge for a defense that might be missing Warren Brinson, who picked up an injury in the game against Clemson. Smart said the senior defensive tackle has a shot to play on Saturday.

Smart was less optimistic about Mykel Williams, who has not been a participant at practice this week. He suffered a left ankle injury against Clemson.

Smart once again declined to update Trevor Etienne’s status for Saturday’s game. He missed the Clemson game due to a suspension for a violation of university policy.

The Georgia head coach went into detail as to why he keeps Etienne’s status so guarded.

“It’s not gamesmanship at all for me. It’s a kid. It’s a kid, his family. It’s respecting,” Smart said. “When recruits come in my room, they say, we respect the way you handle things because a kid takes enough drug through the mud headlines. Everybody puts it out there. And then nobody knows if it’s wrong or if it’s dropped or any of that. They never get to do that. I want to defend the kid. And to discuss it again and say it again, then it’s another whole headline out there.”

Georgia takes on Tennessee Tech this Saturday. The game is set for a 2 p.m. start, with SEC Network+ broadcasting the game.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football injury report: Mykel Williams week-to-week with a grade 2 ankle sprain
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With the conference ‘wide open,’ ACC Network analysts high on Georgia Tech, Haynes King
Placeholder Image

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Availability of Georgia’s Trevor Etienne in next game unknown
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart says UGA-Clemson opener is ‘great for recruiting and exposure’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SEC’s ‘availability reports’ could alter how Georgia football handles suspensions
Tennessee Tech ‘not thrilled’ to face No. 1 Georgia between the hedges
JaCorey Thomas a surprise starter in Georgia’s secondary
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon