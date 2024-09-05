Slain Apalachee math teacher Christina Irimie ‘had a gift with young people’

Any time the church held an event or festival, Irimie was there volunteering — either cooking or serving food or dancing. Clempus said she loved to dance.

Credit: Barrow County Credit: Barrow County

As a young person, Irimie was part of a traditional Romanian dance group from the Transylvania region. As she got older, she became a dance instructor and helped teach a children’s dance group.

Irimie didn’t have children but was always surrounded by kids, he said.

“She definitely had a gift to work with young people,” Clempus said.

Clempus said she had an infectious laugh.

“She was always very joyful, always happy,” he said. “If you hear somebody laughing, Christina was in the middle of it.”

Clempus said he’s texted with Irimie’s husband who is in shock. Most of their family still lives in Romania and are just learning about what happened, he said. Irimie’s mother had recently visited over the summer break.

Along with Irimie, fellow math teacher Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall and two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were also killed Wednesday.

The pastor said Irimie used the name Cristina in her personal life but that Christina is the Americanized spelling of her name. The tight-knit Romanian community in the Atlanta-area is also reeling from the news.

“She’s a hero for us now,” Clempus said. “She’s an example.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family with funeral expenses.

“She dedicated her life to shaping the minds and hearts of students and the community,” an organizer wrote.