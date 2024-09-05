Breaking: Law enforcement IDs four killed in Barrow County school shooting
Metro Atlanta

Apalachee student killed in shooting remembered as sweet, caring

Christian Angulo, 14, was one of four people killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Christian Angulo, 14, was one of four people killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.
By
35 minutes ago

Christian Angulo, one of the four victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Apalachee High School, was remembered by his family as “very sweet and so caring.”

The 14-year-old was identified late Wednesday by the GBI as one of two students who died in the shooting near Winder in Barrow County. Two teachers also were killed.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by the boy’s sister, Lisette Angulo, described Christian’s death as “so sudden and unexpected.”

ExploreGBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody

“Unfortunately my baby brother was one of the victims of the school shooting at Apalachee High School. He was only 14 years old. He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring. He was so loved by many,” she wrote on the site. “He really didn’t deserve this.”

The donations will go toward paying for funeral expenses, she said.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Students, locals gather after ‘traumatizing’ Georgia high school shooting43m ago
Placeholder Image

GBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody59m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

14-year-old to be charged in Georgia school shooting that killed 4, injured 9
Placeholder Image

Apalachee High School shooting reaction: ‘We all got in the closet’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Students, locals gather after ‘traumatizing’ Georgia high school shooting43m ago
Crime victims, families call for more trauma support 53m ago
BREAKING
GBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody59m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

BREAKING
GBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody59m ago
Tennessee Tech ‘not thrilled’ to face No. 1 Georgia between the hedges
Despite discrimination lawsuit, Atlanta venture capital firm is ‘still in business’