Apalachee student killed in shooting remembered as sweet, caring

Christian Angulo, one of the four victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Apalachee High School, was remembered by his family as “very sweet and so caring.”

The 14-year-old was identified late Wednesday by the GBI as one of two students who died in the shooting near Winder in Barrow County. Two teachers also were killed.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by the boy’s sister, Lisette Angulo, described Christian’s death as “so sudden and unexpected.”