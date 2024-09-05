Apalachee student killed in shooting remembered as sweet, caring

Christian Angulo, one of the four victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Apalachee High School, was remembered by his family as “very sweet and so caring.”
The 14-year-old was identified late Wednesday by the GBI as one of two students who died in the shooting near Winder in Barrow County. Two teachers also were killed.
A GoFundMe campaign set up by the boy’s sister, Lisette Angulo, described Christian’s death as “so sudden and unexpected.”
“Unfortunately my baby brother was one of the victims of the school shooting at Apalachee High School. He was only 14 years old. He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring. He was so loved by many,” she wrote on the site. “He really didn’t deserve this.”
The donations will go toward paying for funeral expenses, she said.
