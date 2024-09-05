Breaking: School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Metro Atlanta

Apalachee student Mason Schermerhorn remembered for smile, ‘loving soul’

Mason Schermerhorn, 14, was killed in Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School,

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Mason Schermerhorn, 14, was killed in Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School,
By
39 minutes ago

A friend of the family of Mason Schermerhorn, a 14 year old killed in Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School, remembered the teen as “the sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile.”

Another 14-year-old student, Christian Angulo, and two teachers also were killed in the shooting.

Artisea Bethea, described as a friend of Mason’s sister, created a GoFundMe page for the family in the website’s “funerals and memorials” category.

ExploreApalachee High School shooting: Things to know today

Just before noon Thursday, a small group of mourners gathered at the Schermerhorn house in a tidy subdivision less than 15 minutes from Apalachee high school. Multiple cars were parked in front of the home, and the front door was answered by a group of several adults and children. A woman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the family did not want to speak to reporters.

In a public Facebook post, Lee Griffeth, an elementary school autism teacher in the Barrow County school system, said he taught Mason’s younger brother for five years. Mason himself was in a classroom down the hall. He said he got to know the family well.

“Mason’s mom and dad selflessly gave their time and resources to the classroom...,” Griffeth said. “No one deserves to have this happen to them, and I can’t imagine what this sweet family is going through.”

Henri Hollis and Lexi Baker contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter

Alia Pharr covers taxation and infrastructure in metro Atlanta.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Shattered Georgia community unites behind ‘Barrow strong’ rally 25m ago
Placeholder Image

Apalachee High School shooting reaction: ‘We all got in the closet’
Placeholder Image

Students, locals gather after ‘traumatizing’ Georgia high school shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about the 2 students and 2 teachers killed in a Georgia school shooting11m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Outpouring of support lifts up Apalachee High School after school shooting2h ago
School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years2h ago
Slain Apalachee math teacher Christina Irimie ‘had a gift with young people’ 2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years2h ago
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show 2h ago