Apalachee student Mason Schermerhorn remembered for smile, ‘loving soul’

Just before noon Thursday, a small group of mourners gathered at the Schermerhorn house in a tidy subdivision less than 15 minutes from Apalachee high school. Multiple cars were parked in front of the home, and the front door was answered by a group of several adults and children. A woman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the family did not want to speak to reporters.

In a public Facebook post, Lee Griffeth, an elementary school autism teacher in the Barrow County school system, said he taught Mason’s younger brother for five years. Mason himself was in a classroom down the hall. He said he got to know the family well.

“Mason’s mom and dad selflessly gave their time and resources to the classroom...,” Griffeth said. “No one deserves to have this happen to them, and I can’t imagine what this sweet family is going through.”

Henri Hollis and Lexi Baker contributed to this article.