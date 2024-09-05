Second time’s the charm. Weeks after recalling the first trailer of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film “Megalopolis” for containing fabricated quotes from critics, Lionsgate has released a new one into the world.

Late last month, the studio ran into some hot water after posting a trailer of the film online containing what appeared to be bad reviews of previous Coppola classics like “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” basically to urge moviegoers not to listen to the critics. The quotes, it turns out, were fake. Lionsgate issued an apology, calling the slip up an “inexcusable error in our vetting process.”

This new trailer for Coppola’s metro Atlanta-filmed movie still starts off with actor Laurence Fishburne stating “one filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” a feature leftover from the previous trailer. But no quotes, real or fake, were included.