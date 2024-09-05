Breaking: School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Business

New trailer for Georgia-filmed “Megalopolis” is out, sans fake critic quotes

Francis Ford Coppola’s metro Atlanta-filmed epic’s first trailer included made up negative quotes about the storied director.
Actors Adam Driver (left) and Nathalie Emmanuel star in Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis." (Lionsgate via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Actors Adam Driver (left) and Nathalie Emmanuel star in Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis." (Lionsgate via AP)
By
48 minutes ago

Second time’s the charm. Weeks after recalling the first trailer of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film “Megalopolis” for containing fabricated quotes from critics, Lionsgate has released a new one into the world.

Late last month, the studio ran into some hot water after posting a trailer of the film online containing what appeared to be bad reviews of previous Coppola classics like “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” basically to urge moviegoers not to listen to the critics. The quotes, it turns out, were fake. Lionsgate issued an apology, calling the slip up an “inexcusable error in our vetting process.”

This new trailer for Coppola’s metro Atlanta-filmed movie still starts off with actor Laurence Fishburne stating “one filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” a feature leftover from the previous trailer. But no quotes, real or fake, were included.

“Megalopolis,” set to release Sept. 27, follows a visionary architect, played by Adam Driver, clashing with a corrupt mayor, played by Giancarlo Esposito, as he seeks to rebuild a futuristic metropolis after a disaster. Coppola filmed much of it at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

Critics were polarized after the movie’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Some loved it. Others hated it.

Watch the new trailer below:

About the Author

Follow Savannah Sicurella on twitter

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

A quick look at film and TV highlights for fall ‘24
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The 33 most anticipated movies of the fall
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'
Placeholder Image

Credit: LION

Tyrese Gibson relives L.A. riots in ‘1992′ thriller with Ray Liotta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Sandy Springs company to make $1.2B deal to expand in North America2h ago
Opinion: What car shoppers need to know this month
Georgia county rejects $300M solar farm planned next to vital bear habitat
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Vellines

Georgia voters’ status changed to ‘inactive’ because of returned mail
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years2h ago