Falcons’ Kyle Pitts hoping to have breakout season

“Kyle, that’s my guy,” Bates said. “Same agent. Same people. He’s coming off a year where he wants to prove himself.”

The battles were fierce.

“There were a couple of times where he got me,” Bates said. “(Morris) was talking stuff to me. A couple of times, I got him. It’s a competitive thing.”

Sometimes after watching film, they dissect their play.

“In the locker room, we talk about it,” Bates said. “It’s one-on-one. It’s good work. Giving each other good insight on each other for sure.”

The goal is for each player to improve from the showdowns.

On several occasions, the players grasped after Pitts soared and made a catch. Other days, Bates would win and get an interception or knock the ball to the ground.

“Just coming in here (the locker room) having those conversations,” Bates said. “What did you see when I ran this route? What did you see when I ran that route? It’s a competitive thing.”

On some days, the reps got heated.

“Kyle is a guy (who’s) a staple in our organization,” Bates said. “So, it’s just all love at the end of the day. We might get mad at each other through the reps, but at the end of the day, we just want to get each other better and help this team.”

Pitts was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. He told reporters he’d be 100% on Sunday and took to social media to calm fantasy players.

“Damn 2 less plays in a rack got y’all concerned,” Pitts wrote. “I’ll see you all Sunday.”

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins believes that Pitts is vital to the offense.

“I think our best player has got to be on the field for us to be who we want to be,” Cousins said. “Kyle’s got a lot of ability – just walking off the field, talking to one of our defensive backs who was covering him today, who had some thoughts for how good Kyle can be. And I agree. I just think that it’s a great opportunity for him, for our offense this year to really be playmakers and we’ve got to have him out there.”

Pitts has been battling a hamstring injury for a while according to Morris. But he’s been a tough cover in practice for Bates and just anyone else who’s lined up across from him.

“Not to divulge too much, but (the defensive back) was just saying how talented Kyle can be,” Cousins said. “How much he can really threaten a defensive back. I agree wholeheartedly, so it’ll be exciting to get him out there and get him going.”

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson believes Pitts will be fine for the opener.

“Yeah, it seems like it’s good,” Robinson said. “I leave it up to the medical people to give up where he’s at. But he was moving around good, and had no real limitations (on Wednesday).”

Robinson, who plans to called the game from upstairs in the coach’s booth, noted that Pitts is a key part of the offense.

“His speed, how fast he can play with his size, and the things that he can do in the pass game and in the run game is going to be a huge value for us,” Robinson said. “But absolutely, he’s going to have a big role, whether it’s as a blocker, as a receiver, all those things that he’s able to do.”

The Falcons have worked on moving Pitts around the offense. He’ll line up some at wide receiver, or they at least have that option at their disposal.

“He brings a ton of versatility,” Robinson said. “So, him being full-go, and being full speed will be a big deal.”

In 2021, Pitts became the second rookie to amass over 1,000 yards receiving, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka.

It’s been tough-sledding every since, in part because of the carousel at quarterback. Also, Pitts suffered a season-ending torn medial collateral ligament in 2022. He appeared in all 17 games last season, but was clearly battling through some recovery issues and/or other ailments.

He insisted that he’d be “100%” for the season opener.