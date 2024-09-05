Steelers QB Russell Wilson dealing with calf tightness as Week 1 trip to Atlanta looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with calf tightness again, putting his status for Sunday's opener at Atlanta in question.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday. The 35-year-old spent a significant portion of training camp dealing with a calf injury. Tomlin said the tweak Wilson felt Thursday was in the same calf.

The Steelers tabbed Wilson as the starting quarterback over Justin Fields last week. The nine-time Pro Bowler is attempting to reset his career after being cut by Denver in March.