Georgia Tech’s Brent Key: ‘I believe in this football team’

“This football team’s done nothing for me not to trust them. They’ve done nothing for me not to believe in them.”

Key will be taking his team back on the road Friday in advance of a noon kickoff Saturday at Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 ACC). That will be the first true road test of the season for the Jackets, but the third unique circumstance of the early part of the campaign.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech began the year on foreign soil against a ranked opponent, a contest with plenty of hype that kicked off minutes after the first international airing of the “College GameDay” pregame show on ESPN. Last week the Jackets were preparing for the home opener, a prime-time affair against an in-city foe.

But this weekend Tech will be playing in a venue it has visited only once before. It will have to be revved up and ready to go in the early hours of Saturday morning and will be playing in a rare dome environment. It could be a hostile environment, too, with the Orange feeling good vibes from a season-opening over Ohio last week for first-year coach Fran Brown.

“I think it’s just the power of preparation,” Tech wide receiver Chase Lane said on how the Jackets can have success Saturday. “I feel like whenever we do have those road games, coach Key puts an emphasis on — whether it’s bringing out the speakers and having the noise factor right behind us during practice, ramping up the intensity when we’re going up against the defense.

“Like this week we’ve been in our indoor (facility) practicing for the entire week because we’re about to go play in the dome in Syracuse. Just kinda taking that away environment and kinda creating that environment during practice throughout the week. I think that helps. Coach Key gets you fired up to play whether it’s home or away. I feel like the staff does a great job of just making sure that we consider all factors before we go up there and play on the road.”

Tech (2-0, 1-0) will be tasked with slowing quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State transfer, and running back LeQuint Allen — Allen ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns last year at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Syracuse’s defense, under the direction of Elijah Robinson, held Ohio to 2-of-11 on third downs, recorded 10 tackles for loss and four sacks and got a turnover. But the Orange did allow 6.3 yards per play and 255 rushing yards to the Bobcats.

It should be noted that this matchup will be the first for Tech this season in which the opponent also has played at least once this season.

“It’s always gonna be about what we wanna do and what we have to do,” Lane said. “But it is easier just watching film with that preparation. This staff, the majority of them came from (Texas) A&M. Me and (quarterback) Haynes (King), for certain, have been familiar with what their scheme has been coming from that coach (Mike) Elko tree.” (Elko was defensive coordinator for the Aggies from 2018-21.)

The Jackets will be going for their first 3-0 start since 2016 and first 2-0 start in conference play since 2017. And it appears they have the right mindset headed to New York to make that happen.

“I don’t think I’ve had to stop anybody from getting big heads,” Tech cornerback Warren Burrell said. “It’s only been two games. As a team we know what we want is much bigger than just two games.”

Running back Trey Cooley out

Key said Thursday that running back Trey Cooley will miss Saturday’s game.

“We’ll make sure (Cooley) is good,” Key said. “I don’t know the time frame on Trey Cooley. Don’t expect him to be in the game this week. Won’t be in the game this week. We gotta do what’s best for (Cooley) and make sure he gets himself taken care of and gets back to a good place.”

Cooley (5-foot-10, 197 pounds) was injured on the opening kickoff Aug. 24 in Dublin in the game against Florida State. The former Louisville running back totaled 274 yards on 64 carries and scored three touchdowns in 2023.