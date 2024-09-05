Breaking: School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Shattered Georgia community unites behind ‘Barrow strong’ rally

Ann's Flower and Gift Shop manager Paige Stinchcomb (left) and her mother Sherry Miller, the store's owner, make bows to support the families of victims who were killed at Apalachee High School.

By , and
20 minutes ago

It didn’t matter that Paige Stinchcomb didn’t know any of the victims of the Apalachee High School shooting. She knew she had to do something.

“Even if I didn’t know any people that were affected, it has affected the whole community,” Stinchcomb, who runs a local flower shop, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday through tears.

Growing up in Winder, Stinchcomb said the best she can do to support her town is to utilize her business. The sign outside of Ann’s Flower and Gift Shop had a strong message: “Love will prevail” and “Barrow Strong.”

A day after investigators believe 14-year-old Colt Gray shot and killed two teachers and two students, many in the close-knit community struggled to understand the violence. Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall and Christina Irimie died in the shooting, which injured nine others.

ExploreGBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody

Gray, who was arrested and charged with murder, was being held in a local youth detention center, according to investigators.

The shooting made national headlines. Those in the community vowed to come together in a show of support.

Stinchcomb’s shop is selling bows in the Apalachee school colors, navy and gold, to be displayed on mailboxes. All proceeds will go directly to the families affected, she said.

The day after the Winder community held a vigil in honor of those killed, Jug Tavern Park was hauntingly still Thursday. Some had laid flowers in front of a brick wall at one end of the park in memory of the four who lost their lives.

Cecil Oduory and her 10-year-old son Dylan Cheruiyot brought flowers to Jug Tavern Park to honor those killed in Wednesday's shooting.

Cecil Oduory brought her 10-year-old son Dylan Cheruiyot to the park. The two said a prayer before leaving their bouquet.

”My prayer today was for the departed souls — the kids, the teachers, the families, those who have lost spouses,” Oduory said. “My prayer is for God to keep peace in their heart.”

Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for Barrow County schools. District spokesperson Nicole Valles told the AJC that officials haven’t decided if school will resume Monday.

Odoury said she’s considering homeschooling Dylan. The Kenya native thought her children would be safe when the family moved to the United States years ago.

”I grew up walking, going to school by myself in the morning, even in the dark, learning without electricity and everything,” she said. “I thought, ‘God has given me another opportunity in the land of honey and milk to see my kids go to school and have it all.’ But now my heart is in pain. I can’t sleep. I’m traumatized thinking about my kids are in risk going to school.”

It was Dylan’s idea to bring flowers to the park. He is in the fifth grade at Bramlett Elementary in Barrow County. He said he was “devastated” when he heard about the shooting.

The American and Georgia flags outside Barrow County School System’s central office fly at half-staff a day after two students and two teachers were killed.

”I was in Waffle House, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, how?,’” he said as he cocked his head to the side. “I was so confused. I was so sad. I was worried this (shooting) might happen again. So I decided to get flowers just to pray for them so they can rest.”

He’s not crazy about his mom’s idea to homeschool him, but he knows she’s concerned about his safety.

”To make my mom worried makes me really sad,” he said.

Denise Harris, a member of Truth Church in Loganville, visited the high school Thursday to pray. Many students are involved in her church’s youth group, and some told her they had trouble sleeping because the memories of Wednesday kept resurfacing, she said.

”They need to know that they aren’t alone,” Harris said. “They have a community rallied behind them.”

