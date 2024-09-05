Breaking: 1st court appearance for Georgia school shooting suspect set for Friday
Food & Dining

Here’s what’s new for food and drink at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Enjoy self-service cocktail stations, Auntie Anne’s and a pastrami sandwich during Sunday’s home opener.
Views of Gallagher Club and Lounge at Molly B’s at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta shown on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Views of Gallagher Club and Lounge at Molly B’s at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta shown on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
By
52 minutes ago

While the Atlanta Falcons gear up for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8, fans can start making their Mercedes-Benz Stadium game plan to ensure stomachs stay full throughout the event. The Falcons have called the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium home since it opened in 2017, and it boasts ample dining options from concession partner Levy Restaurants and a variety of other restaurant partners.

Guests can expect one change this season from Molly B’s, which first opened as a full service restaurant in the 100-level concourse on the northeast corner of the stadium in 2017. The eatery is named in honor of Molly Blank, the mother of Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. But this year, it has transformed into the two-level Gallagher Club and Lounge at Molly B’s.

Matt Cooper, senior executive chef for Levy Restaurants, said the first story will have more of a club feel with a menu of tenders, wings, pretzels, a carving station and a full bar in the center. The upper level is a lounge space with a capacity of 156 and several food stations, including a sushi bar, a chef’s table with rotating dishes and a local restaurant partner that will change during each home game, Cooper said. This season’s lineup includes restaurants like Yalda, Indaco, Palo Santo, Little Bear and Tiny Lou’s.

ExploreAtlanta Falcons news
Views of food items on the menu at Gallagher Club and Lounge at Molly B’s at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta shown on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. The lounge space features food stations, including a sushi bar, a chef’s table with rotating dishes and full bar. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

icon to expand image

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Limited tickets to the club level are available for purchase each game, but the lounge level is only open to season ticket holders and is sold out for this season.

For a more affordable taste of Molly B’s, the concession stand located at section 133 features one new limited menu item for each event including a pastrami sandwich for this Sunday’s game.

ExploreMore food and dining news
A pastrami sandwich will be available at the Molly B's concession stand during the Falcons' season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports + Entertainment

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports + Entertainment

Fans won’t have to break the bank for a filling meal with the stadium’s concession pricing, which has been in play since it opened in 2017 and won’t be going away anytime soon, Cooper said. Encouraged in large part by Blank, the “fan first menu” includes reduced prices on popular food and beverage items. For $20, a family can purchase a slice of pizza, a hot dog, a Bavarian pretzel, popcorn, nachos with cheese, chicken tenders, fries and a refillable soda.

Prices on individual items include popcorn and a classic hot dog for $2 each, chicken fingers and French fries for $6, a cheeseburger for $5, a slice of pizza for $3 and a refillable soft drink for $2. Bottled waters and bottled sweet teas are both $3, large premium draft beer is $10.50 and large domestic draft beer is $8.50.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
For $20, a family can purchase a slice of pizza, a hot dog, a Bavarian pretzel, popcorn, nachos with cheese, chicken tenders and fries and a refillable soda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment

For those with dietary restrictions, the stadium has gluten-free hamburger and hot dog buns that can be substituted for no extra charge. There are also several vegan and vegetarian options including a vegan and gluten-free macaroni and cheese from Mac Shac. ATL Fan Fare, located in the 100, 200 and 300 concourses, has a vegan hot dog and buffalo cauliflower wrap, and Hot Pressed in the 100 and 300 concourses, offers a vegan grilled cheese.

In addition to the classic concessions, guests can visit Mercedes-Benz’s restaurant partners, including Chick-fil-A, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Farm Burger, Williamson Bros. BBQ, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Papi’s Cuban Grill and Nothing Bundt Cakes. New concessions this year include Auntie Anne’s in section 121, which will feature Bijan Mustardson, the Falcon’s promotional mustard.

There are no shortage of drinking options in the stadium. Fans can head to one of the three Spirited Self-Service Cocktail stations located in sections 106, 121 and 130 for a self-service drink.

Guests can create a profile on the Falcons app where they upload a photo of their face and connect a payment method, then head to one of the cocktail stations where a tablet matches their face to the photo and allows them to select their favorite cocktail from one of the dispensers. Spirit options include tequila, whiskey, vodka, rum and gin with about 40 drinks programmed in the app, said Ryan Trepte, senior director of strategy and innovation at the stadium. Prices range from $10-$19 for a drink.

Ryan Trepte, senior director of strategy and innovation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium demonstrates how to use the Spirited Self-Service Cocktail station at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

icon to expand image

A similar experience is located at the Michelob Ultra Grill, where guests swipe their card to enter and cameras track which items people take. The grill sells hot food like burgers, chicken tenders and wraps, as well as seltzer and beer on tap fans can dispense themselves.

Find a complete list of concessions, restaurant partners and their locations at mercedesbenzstadium.com/all-vendors.

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Joining the Labor Day weekend crowds in Atlanta? MARTA rail can help with traffic and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Fulton tries to transform its industrial corridor
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Raheem Morris: Justin Simmons is a ‘full-go status’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cobb County approves rules for vendors near the 2025 All-Star game in Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Rafterman Photography

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns for its 13th year with carnival theme27m ago
Microwave gets salmon with lemon butter caper sauce on the table in minutes
As summer hangs on, here are 3 wines we’re enjoying
Featured
Placeholder Image

GBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody
Tennessee Tech ‘not thrilled’ to face No. 1 Georgia between the hedges
Despite discrimination lawsuit, Atlanta venture capital firm is ‘still in business’