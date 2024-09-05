Explore Atlanta Falcons news

Limited tickets to the club level are available for purchase each game, but the lounge level is only open to season ticket holders and is sold out for this season.

For a more affordable taste of Molly B’s, the concession stand located at section 133 features one new limited menu item for each event including a pastrami sandwich for this Sunday’s game.

Fans won’t have to break the bank for a filling meal with the stadium’s concession pricing, which has been in play since it opened in 2017 and won’t be going away anytime soon, Cooper said. Encouraged in large part by Blank, the “fan first menu” includes reduced prices on popular food and beverage items. For $20, a family can purchase a slice of pizza, a hot dog, a Bavarian pretzel, popcorn, nachos with cheese, chicken tenders, fries and a refillable soda.

Prices on individual items include popcorn and a classic hot dog for $2 each, chicken fingers and French fries for $6, a cheeseburger for $5, a slice of pizza for $3 and a refillable soft drink for $2. Bottled waters and bottled sweet teas are both $3, large premium draft beer is $10.50 and large domestic draft beer is $8.50.

For those with dietary restrictions, the stadium has gluten-free hamburger and hot dog buns that can be substituted for no extra charge. There are also several vegan and vegetarian options including a vegan and gluten-free macaroni and cheese from Mac Shac. ATL Fan Fare, located in the 100, 200 and 300 concourses, has a vegan hot dog and buffalo cauliflower wrap, and Hot Pressed in the 100 and 300 concourses, offers a vegan grilled cheese.

In addition to the classic concessions, guests can visit Mercedes-Benz’s restaurant partners, including Chick-fil-A, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Farm Burger, Williamson Bros. BBQ, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Papi’s Cuban Grill and Nothing Bundt Cakes. New concessions this year include Auntie Anne’s in section 121, which will feature Bijan Mustardson, the Falcon’s promotional mustard.

There are no shortage of drinking options in the stadium. Fans can head to one of the three Spirited Self-Service Cocktail stations located in sections 106, 121 and 130 for a self-service drink.

Guests can create a profile on the Falcons app where they upload a photo of their face and connect a payment method, then head to one of the cocktail stations where a tablet matches their face to the photo and allows them to select their favorite cocktail from one of the dispensers. Spirit options include tequila, whiskey, vodka, rum and gin with about 40 drinks programmed in the app, said Ryan Trepte, senior director of strategy and innovation at the stadium. Prices range from $10-$19 for a drink.

A similar experience is located at the Michelob Ultra Grill, where guests swipe their card to enter and cameras track which items people take. The grill sells hot food like burgers, chicken tenders and wraps, as well as seltzer and beer on tap fans can dispense themselves.

Find a complete list of concessions, restaurant partners and their locations at mercedesbenzstadium.com/all-vendors.

