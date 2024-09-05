Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? You’ll be able to interact with butterflies and enjoy other activities, including live animal shows and musical performances, at Dunwoody Nature Center. If you’d like to get out and about with your dog, head to Doggie Dip Day in Brookhaven or Bark in the Park in Peachtree Corners.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

Firefighter 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. $45 in advance, $50 on race day, $20 all Atlanta Fire Department personnel, plus fees. Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 1, 71 Elliott St. SW, Atlanta. 404-231-9064.

Lace up your running shoes to support the city’s firefighters and first responders in the inaugural Firefighter 5K. All proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.

Play the Animal Way

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Included with general admission of $25.95-$31.20 for those 12 and older, $20.70-$24.95 for kids 3-11, and $24.20-$28.95 for seniors 65 and up or college students with student ID. Free for kids under 3 and members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

See species around the zoo receive treats in their habitats, watch animal training demos, listen to special talks from animal care professionals and take part in themed activities.

The Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. $21 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

A veteran of the “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me” radio show, Alonzo Bodden will hosts some of the show’s funniest panelists in this stand-up tour.

Cobb

Atlanta Home Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. One-day admission for adults $8 online and $10 at the box office, free for seniors 65 and older, and kids 12 and under, teachers and staff, active military personnel and more. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 1-800-395-1350.

Get home inspiration from vendors, guest speakers, a marketplace and more.

Themes from Your Screens

7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. $10-$50. Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta. 404-500-9276.

Join the Georgia Philharmonic as members play selections from your favorite films, video games and animation.

Cobb Foodie Week

Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, plus additional dates. Various participating Cobb County restaurants. 678-303-2622.

Get discounts, giveaways and prix fixe menu options at a large number of restaurants during Cobb Foodie Week.

DeKalb

Butterfly Experience

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Sign up for a 30-minute time slot to interact with butterflies in a tent, and then enjoy educator-led programs and activities, animal shows, magical and musical performances, arts and crafts, and food and drinks for purchase.

Yellow Daisy Festival

Continuing 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Included with paid parking of $20 one day, $40 annually. Stone Mountain Park events meadow, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407.

Shop for arts and crafts from more than 400 vendors, see crafter demonstrations, and treat yourself to festival food and drinks from the beer garden.

Doggie Dip Day

11 a.m.-1 p.m. dogs 25 pounds and under; 2-4 p.m. dogs 26 pounds and over. Saturday, Sept. 7. $10 per dog, two dog maximum per person. Murphey Candler Park Pool, 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive, Brookhaven.

Take your pup to a dogs-only swim party to wrap up the summer.

North Fulton

Movies by Moonlight

7:30 p.m. amphitheater and outdoor concession stands open, 8:20 p.m. on-screen trivia, 8:30 p.m. (approximately) movie begins. Friday, Sept. 6. Free admission. Heritage Amphitheatre Lawn, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Watch “The Princess Diaries” on a 30-foot screen with tiered lawn seating provided. Popcorn, hot dogs, candy, soda, beer and wine will be available for purchase.

‘Blithe Spirit’

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, plus additional dates. $22.13-$27.38. ACT1 Theater at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 770-663-8989.

Watch a performance of “Blithe Spirit,” a Noel Coward comedy about a novelist who has remarried but finds himself haunted (literally) by the ghost of his first wife.

Face to Face Concert

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to watch Face to Face, a Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute Band. Food trucks will be onsite, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Gwinnett

Public Safety Fall Festival

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Free admission. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Meet first responders and enjoy food, giveaways, demonstrations and displays. Kids can also have fun with a touch-a-truck with a SWAT personnel carrier, fire trucks and other specialized vehicles.

Taste of Grayson

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Sample tickets $1 each with packages $10 and up, plus taxes and fees. Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson.

Sample foods from local restaurants, check out creations from local crafters and let the kids play on inflatables.

Bark in the Park

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

Head out to a paw-some event with gigantic bubbles, a ball pit, agility course and Sniffer Station for your dog, and plenty of vendors to shop at for you.