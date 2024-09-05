Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show

Reesa Teesa, whose real name is Tareasa Johnson, will also serve as an executive producer, her rep told the AJC on Wednesday. In a statement provided to the AJC, Johnson said she’s “beyond excited” to work with Rothwell and her team.

“My team worked tirelessly to make this deal happen, and I am grateful to them for their hard work every step of the way,” she said. “I have no doubt that working with Natasha to bring this experience to life was the absolute right decision. This entire journey is proof positive that sharing your story can literally change your entire life.”

In February, the Atlanta resident detailed her whirlwind romance and divorce from her ex-husband, calling him a “pathological liar.” Through 50 videos, Johnson talked about several red flags from her former partner, including lying about his job and social security number. Johnson never shared his legal name, but referred to him as Legion, which denotes a group of demons in the Bible. Jerome McCoy, a man identifying himself as Legion, has denied all the claims and threatened legal action.

Johnson’s “Who TF Did I Marry?” attracted over 400 million viewers. She has nearly four million followers on TikTok. Since her viral series, she’s appeared on “Good Morning America,” “The Tamron Hall Show” and was profiled by The Cut. She signed with CAA for representation.

In April, she headlined the inaugural CultureCon on Campus at Clark Atlanta University. During an interview with the AJC at the conference, Johnson said she hopes her story continues to inspire others.

“I hoped that it would serve as a cautionary tale for someone,” she said at the time. “When you ignore red flags, these are some of the pitfalls that may happen. Obviously, I had no idea that it was going to go the way that it went. There was no preparation for that. I was just telling my experience, my story in a way that was comfortable for me.”