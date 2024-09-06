Vance calls school shootings a ‘fact of life’ at Arizona rally

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance told rallygoers in Arizona on Thursday that school shootings are a “fact of life” and that officials need to bolster security to prevent violence like the deadly rampage this week at a northeast Georgia high school.

“If these psychos are going to go after our kids, we’ve got to be prepared for it,” said Vance, the running-mate of former President Donald Trump. “We don’t have to like the reality that we live in. But it is the reality that we live in. We’ve got to deal with it.”

It brought backlash from supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, who brought up the shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County to renew calls for gun restrictions, enhanced background checks and more security.