With the NFL’s regular season beginning and the Eras Tour going on break, Taylor Swift sightings at Kansas City Chiefs games may be in the near future.

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz stadium in late September and ticket prices have already begun to reflect the anticipation of her possible appearance.

Swift’s attendance at games last season become a phenomenon among the NFL. She, and many of her famous friends, went to multiple games and drew attention while cheering on her tight end boyfriend from box seats.

With or without Swift, the Chiefs draw crowds and football fans around the country, with the repeat Super Bowl Champions led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, seen by many as the best player currently in the league.

However, Swift’s involvement brought in new fans, interest and viewership from those who don’t follow the game. Some fans were seen wearing shirts that said “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend.” One fan was seen holding a sign that said “What’s football anyway? EW(Only here to see Taylor)” during a game between the Chiefs and the New England Patriots. Another popular shirt said “Travis Kelce’s Best Catch” with a photo of Swift in the middle.

Swift has leaned into her newfound allegiance to the team, changing the lyrics in her hit song, “Karma,” to say “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” during some Eras Tour stops.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Falcons-Chief game?

There has been no confirmation Swift has will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the September game. However, there are reasons for fans to think it’s possible — and perhaps even likely.

Swift will be on a break from her record-shattering Eras Tour during the game, before she begins another U.S. leg. Swift performed at Mercedes-Benz during the first leg of her tour in April 2023.

What previous NFL games has Taylor Swift attended?

During the 2023-2024 NFL season, Swift attended 13 games for her boyfriend’s team, beginning with a highly-publicized visit to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Of those games that she attended, six of them were away games, including her attendance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Swift did not come to these games alone. She became known for bringing a stacked entourage that often included pals Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne and Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. She was also spotted hanging out with Pat Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, on and off the football field.

When do the Falcons play the Chiefs?

The Falcons play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How much are tickets for the Chiefs-Falcons game?

As of Aug. 29, single-seat tickets for the game start at $145, which comes in sharp contrast to the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 29, which start at $70.

Though it is still cheaper to buy a single ticket to the Chiefs game than the Falcons’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.