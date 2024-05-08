A.M. ATL: Kemp OKs elections bill, kills others

Morning, y’all! It’s still spring in Georgia, so expect a muggy day with temperatures in the high 80s and the chance of scattered showers.

Today’s newsletter includes the latest on the death of a Dunwoody High School student, Stormy Daniels’ testimony in Manhattan and the Braves back in the win column. More good news to start things off:

Midtown institution Mary Mac’s Tea Room reopens today, two months after its roof collapsed in a storm. Stop by between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The Glenridge Connector at I-285 and Ga. 400 also reopens today, well ahead of schedule.

Now. Let’s take a look at which legislation avoided the governor’s veto — and which didn’t.

***

SIGNING OFF

The pen is indeed mighty. Especially when you’re the governor.

Brian Kemp wielded his weighty signature throughout the day Tuesday, inking several pieces of legislation into law — and sending others into oblivion via veto. Here’s a quick rundown.

The state budget: This is the big one that the governor OK’d. Among many, many other things, the $36.1 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes:

A $2,500 pay bump for public school teachers. Other state workers, including law enforcement, get a 4% raise.

More than $100 million for school security upgrades.

Increased funding for domestic violence, sexual assault and mental health crisis centers.

New elections law: Kemp also signed a sweeping elections bill that includes language making it easier for activists to challenge voters’ eligibility. The ACLU has threatened to sue over the issue.

The legislation also bans the use of QR codes to count ballots, though not until 2026. Supporters say the codes make it impossible to know if votes are reflected accurately.

The vetoed and vanquished: The governor nixed a dozen other bills, including some related to taxes and the HOPE Scholarship.

House Bill 1019 would’ve triggered a referendum on raising the homestead tax exemption from $2,000 to $4,000. Kemp said a late amendment by legislators introduced an error negating the change.

House Bill 1192 would have suspended sales tax breaks for new data centers, which lawmakers say use huge amounts of energy while creating few jobs.

House Bill 1231 would’ve allowed students to use HOPE Scholarship funding for graduate-level courses.

Make sure to check in with Politically Georgia — whether by newsletter, radio or podcast — for more details.

***

DESPAIR IN DUNWOODY

DeKalb County schools police said they arrested a juvenile in connection with the death of 15-year-old Dunwoody High student Mia Dieguez, who collapsed in class Monday.

Police charged the unnamed suspect with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

They’ve confirmed no other details and an autopsy is still pending. Dieguez’s family blamed her death on “the epidemic of fentanyl-laced drugs.”

Students plan to add flowers and stuffed animals to a memorial inside the school. “It just doesn’t feel real,” one said.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Gwinnett County police say they found three children and an adult shot to death in a car at Lucky Shoals Park.

» Delta Air Lines ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for business class and premium economy travelers, according to a new J.D. Power study.

» Plans for a $1 billion film campus in rural Chattahoochee Hills fell through.

» Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she won’t cooperate with a state Senate probe tied to her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others.

***

STORMY ON THE STAND

Credit: Elizabeth Williams via AP Credit: Elizabeth Williams via AP

Stormy Daniels, the woman at the heart of Trump’s New York hush money trial, testified Tuesday. She described her sexual encounter with the former president in detail, saying she “just wanted to leave.”

Daniels is expected to return to the stand on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Florida: The judge overseeing Trump’s classified documents case canceled the previously announced trial date of May 20. No new date was set.

***

TORONTO SHOOTING

Police are investigating a shooting that left a security guard wounded outside the rapper Drake’s Toronto mansion. The incident comes amid an escalating war of words with fellow lyricist Kendrick Lamar.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» Jarred Kelenic’s first home run and Marcell Ozuna’s eight-inning single lifted the Braves to a 4-2 win over the visiting Red Sox.

» Bally Sports’ parent company, meanwhile, issued an open letter urging fans to direct their anger at Comcast during their ongoing carriage dispute.

» Atlanta United beat Charlotte Independence 3-0 to advance in the U.S. Open Cup. Nic Firmino scored twice.

***

DISH OF THE WEEK

When someone refers to a sandwich as a “treasure,” you know it’s good. And the spicy pork hero at E. 48th Street Market in Dunwoody fits the bill. Just look at it!

***

MUSIC WITH MONICA

Longtime music industry executive Shanti Das joined “The Monica Pearson Show” to dish about Usher, TLC and more.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

May 8, 1915

Details continued to roll in after a German submarine sank the RMS Lusitania off the coast of Ireland, killing nearly 1,200 passengers. Among them: a well-known theater producer, a member of the Vanderbilt family and, according to the local paper, at least three people who called Atlanta home.

You may remember from history class that the attack didn’t immediately draw the United States into World War I. But it was a healthy push in that direction.

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer captured Kennesaw State University students — including one with a clever cap — during Tuesday’s commencement ceremony. More photos here. And don’t miss our complete collection of graduation coverage.

***

ONE MORE THING

On a semi-related note: Georgia Tech’s first Black graduate recently welcomed his granddaughter into the Yellow Jacket alumni club. “This story has gotten a lot bigger than I expected,” the latter said. “Now everyone will know who he is.”

***

Until next time.