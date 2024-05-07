Shanti Das talks Usher, TLC and more with Monica Pearson

Shanti Das was a student at Atlanta’s Benjamin Elijah Mays High School when she met Anita Baker and Luther Vandross backstage at a concert. The rest, she tells Monica, is history.

Das, who got her start interning at major record labels like Sony Music and Capital Records, worked her way up to become executive vice president at Universal Motown and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Outkast, Prince and TLC.

She has a few more titles under her belt, including writer, speaker, and philanthropist. Das launched Silence the Shame, a nonprofit with the mission of normalizing the discussion of mental health within communities of color, as well as a podcast by the same name. Hear who she will be interviewing as she prepares to launch season two and what she does to keep her own mental health in check.