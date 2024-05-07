Things to Do

Shanti Das talks Usher, TLC and more with Monica Pearson

The music industry powerhouse also discusses mental health, her nonprofit and the pay gap.
Monica Pearson's guest this week is Atlanta music industry veteran Shanti Das.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

By
0 minutes ago

Shanti Das was a student at Atlanta’s Benjamin Elijah Mays High School when she met Anita Baker and Luther Vandross backstage at a concert. The rest, she tells Monica, is history.

Das, who got her start interning at major record labels like Sony Music and Capital Records, worked her way up to become executive vice president at Universal Motown and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Outkast, Prince and TLC.

She has a few more titles under her belt, including writer, speaker, and philanthropist. Das launched Silence the Shame, a nonprofit with the mission of normalizing the discussion of mental health within communities of color, as well as a podcast by the same name. Hear who she will be interviewing as she prepares to launch season two and what she does to keep her own mental health in check.

Das dishes about everyone from music mogul L.A. Reid to Atlanta’s own Usher, who she was with when he performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year. Hear how the 5′1″ powerhouse made her mark in hip-hop and her struggle to earn equal pay in a male-dominated industry.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

