Man, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Gwinnett police say

Authorities believe the man is the father
Gwinnett police detectives are investigating Wednesday after an officer doing a patrol of Lucky Shoals Park discovered a vehicle with four dead individuals inside, one man and three children.
By
18 minutes ago

A man and three children were found dead in a car at a Gwinnett County park shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities, who believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide.

It was about 1 a.m. when a Gwinnett police officer was patroling Lucky Shoals Park on Britt Road in the Tucker area and found a suspicious vehicle parked on a pedestrian trail, police said. The officer called out to the occupants of the vehicle, but there was no response.

That’s when he approached and found the bodies of the man and the children, two girls and a boy, officials said, adding that they appeared to have been in elementary and middle school. Their names were not released.

“At this time, detectives are investigating this case as a possible murder-suicide, but final determination will be made by the medical examiner’s office,” a police spokesperson said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

