Biden gives high-stakes commencement address at Morehouse College

And his message, at times, seemed as focused on the alumni in the audience — who cheered “four more years” as the president received an honorary degree — as students who have been more torn about his appearance.

Biden peppered remarks with accolades for Morehouse, the all-male historically Black college that has educated generations of leaders. He noted that his inner circle is stocked with Morehouse men, getting an ovation as he added: “Education makes you free. A Morehouse education makes you fearless.”

There were no concerted efforts to interrupt the event, though one faculty member stood with her back turned and her fist raised aloft throughout Biden’s speech. Students, notably, didn’t stand to applaud after Biden’s remarks. And the crowd roared after the valedictorian, DeAngelo Fletcher, called “for an immediate and permanent cease-fire.”

Biden referenced the ongoing war in broad terms, saying the conflict is “heartbreaking” and that he’s working “around the clock” to bring an end to the fighting that started on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel. He noted, too, that his family was upset by the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.

“I support peaceful nonviolent protest,” Biden said. “Your voices should be heard. I promise I hear you.”

Law enforcement implemented strict security measures ahead of the visit, cordoning off campus to only those who had credentials or tickets. But outside the gated campus, more than 100 protesters marched to Morehouse, some waving signs reading “Genocide Joe” and chants demanding a cease-fire.

Among the demonstrators who marched from West End Park to the Atlanta University Center was Daxton Pettus, a junior at Morehouse who said he felt he was standing up for what is right.

”I made a commitment, a personal commitment to be on the right side of history and to be an active agent,” said Pettus, who noted one of Morehouse’s most famed graduates:

“This is the home of Martin Luther King. And we’re inviting a war criminal to come to speak to students, even though he is the president.”

Demonstrators took about a 10 minute walk to Morehouse’s campus. Atlanta police followed along with bikes, and asked protesters to stay on the sidewalk. The group stopped at the intersection of Joesph E. Lowery Blvd. and Fair Street. They chanted “Long live Palestine,” and “come November we’ll remember” referring to the upcoming election.

In the moments before commencement, it was eerily quiet throughout the Century Campus, the large expanse of green where hundreds of students would soon be graduating. Parents and grandparents quietly found their seats and talked among themselves, hoping that the rain wouldn’t come.

Large video screens looped a series of testimonials from graduating seniors. About 20 minutes before the start of the ceremony, African drummers led the graduates from the Martin Luther King chapel into the Century Campus. The graduate processional marched through a tunnel of robed members of Morehouse faculty members.

Some have expressed excitement over Biden’s visit, noting the rarity of a president speaking at a historically Black college, a part of the higher education system long neglected by political leaders.

“I’m actually very glad that President Biden is coming to Morehouse,” student Braxton Broady told the Politically Georgia podcast. “Regardless of whoever’s political belief, I think that the attention that a sitting president brings to campus is a great bargaining chip.”

Biden has largely backed Israel’s approach to the ongoing war with Hamas, though he’s more recently called for more humanitarian aid and Israeli restraint.

His stance, along with a recent military aid package for Israel, has infuriated pro-Palestinian protesters who have staged encampments in many college campuses, including at Emory University and the University of Georgia. The backlash at Morehouse, however, has taken place more in campus discussions than public demonstrations.

The visit comes as Biden’s campaign is struggling to recapture the excitement and energy that propelled his narrow 2020 victory in Georgia, when he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in nearly three decades.

Polls show Trump gaining more traction with Black voters — long the party’s most loyal constituency — and tight races in Georgia battleground states in a rematch that many voters say they dread.

While senior Democratic strategists don’t worry about Trump forging a breakthrough among Black voters, they fret that many who voted for the Democrat in 2020 will stay home this November.

Republicans see even modest gains among voters of color as crucial to flipping Georgia, a linchpin in Trump’s comeback strategy. At the Georgia GOP convention this weekend in Columbus, several political leaders spoke hopefully about Trump cracking double-digits of Black support this year.

“Black Georgians don’t need Joe Biden to tell them what’s good for them,” said Republican state Rep. Mesha Mainor, a Black legislator from Atlanta who switched parties last year. “Black Georgians were much better off before Biden’s failed policies sent inflation to historic highs.”

Biden headlined a flurry of events aimed at shoring up the party’s base in recent weeks, including several stops in Atlanta on Saturday gearing up for his Morehouse address.

He was welcomed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a group of Morehouse graduates, including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, one of his most important allies in Georgia.

He also talked to about 50 voters at Mary Mac’s and later went to a fundraiser hosted by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the billionaire co-founder of The Home Depot.

“If you ever doubt the power of the vote, I say come to Georgia. You are the reason I won,” Biden told the gathering in Buckhead. “Georgia is the reason I’m president right now.”

