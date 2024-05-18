BREAKING | ‘Armed intruder’ reported on KSU campus

An armed intruder was reported on Kennesaw State University campus Saturday afternoon.

Students and staffs on the Kennesaw campus were urged to take shelter in a secure location shortly after 4 p.m. School officials did not say where the intruder was spotted or if any shots were fired in the area.

KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

In late January, the campus was put under a two-hour lockdown after three people robbed their Uber driver’s vehicle and drove it toward campus, Cobb police said. The stolen vehicle was found near a student housing building on Idlewood Avenue and a suspect was spotted running across I-75.

No shots were fired on campus and no injuries were reported. Two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

“I was in my room leaving, that’s when I got the text and call (about an intruder on campus),” student Ryan Oldham told Channel 2 Action News at the time. “We put a table in front of the window just to make sure nothing could see us through there.”

We’re working to learn more about Saturday’s incident.

