‘Armed intruder’ reported on KSU campus
BREAKING | ‘Armed intruder’ reported on KSU campus

School officials urged those on campus to take shelter shortly after 4 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

An armed intruder was reported on Kennesaw State University campus Saturday afternoon.

Students and staffs on the Kennesaw campus were urged to take shelter in a secure location shortly after 4 p.m. School officials did not say where the intruder was spotted or if any shots were fired in the area.

In late January, the campus was put under a two-hour lockdown after three people robbed their Uber driver’s vehicle and drove it toward campus, Cobb police said. The stolen vehicle was found near a student housing building on Idlewood Avenue and a suspect was spotted running across I-75.

No shots were fired on campus and no injuries were reported. Two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

“I was in my room leaving, that’s when I got the text and call (about an intruder on campus),” student Ryan Oldham told Channel 2 Action News at the time. “We put a table in front of the window just to make sure nothing could see us through there.”

We’re working to learn more about Saturday’s incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

