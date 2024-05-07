Kemp to sign budget with raises for 300,000 workers today

State spending has grown from about $26.6 billion in fiscal 2020, the last budget plan approved before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as tax collections flowed in during the economic uptick that followed. Revenue stalled out in fiscal 2024, and it is not expected to gain much momentum next year.

All that matters because the money the state collects in taxes helps pay for K-12 schools, colleges, public health care, prisons, policing, business regulation, roads and a host of other services.

Under the Kemp budget plan endorsed by the House and Senate, rank-and-file workers will receive 4% increases — up to $3,000 — and teachers will get $2,500 more.

Some other employees, such as those in state law enforcement, would receive the 4% raises plus an extra $3,000.

Top state judges had requested extra money for big pay raises. The judges will get the same raises as other state employees next year. However, in mid-2025, Court of Appeals justices would see their salaries go from $184,990 a year to $212,230 and Supreme Court justices from $186,112 a year to $223,400.

More than $200 million extra will go to school districts to pay for transporting children to school, something local officials have requested for years, and more than $100 million will go to schools for security upgrades.

Both chambers backed hundreds of millions of dollars more for Medicaid, the state-federal health care program for the poor and disabled, including big money to increase payments to some medical providers.

Kemp made a last-minute addition in March to put $48.4 million more into the state’s pre-kindergarten program to lower class sizes, increase teacher pay, and fund capital and operational projects.

Lawmakers added $10.7 million more for security technology to block cellphone signals in state prisons. Lawmakers began funding that program earlier this year in the midyear budget in hopes of stopping rampant inmate cellphone use.

They also included an extra $6 million to provide more literacy coaches in low-performing schools and $6.3 million for reduced-priced school breakfasts and lunches for students. In addition, lawmakers included millions more for domestic violence and sexual assault centers.

Last year Kemp vetoed or told state agencies to disregard about $240 million in spending approved by lawmakers. It is unclear if this year will bring a repeat, although the governor’s office and General Assembly budget writers seemed to work together more smoothly during the 2024 session.