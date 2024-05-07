Credit: ANDY SHARP / AJC FILE Credit: ANDY SHARP / AJC FILE

The downtown Omni has more than 1,000 rooms across two towers and is one of Atlanta’s best-known convention hotels, steps away from the Georgia World Congress Center and other downtown attractions.

The Omni rebranded after CNN vacated its longtime downtown hub last year, consolidating its Atlanta operations at a new Midtown campus. The media company’s former home was renamed to “The Center” last month, and Omni Atlanta General Manager Ramon Reyes said his hotel had to change with the times.

“(CNN’s) time here came to an end as they transitioned over to their other building,” Reyes said. “For us, it was an opportunity to say, ‘OK, how do we transition? How do we evolve as this entire market evolves?”

It’s not the first time the landmark hotel and its attached buildings have undergone widespread change. At one point, the entire complex was named after Omni.

Famed Atlanta real estate giant Tom Cousins developed the Omni Coliseum in 1972, which hosted the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Flames until it was demolished in 1997 and replaced by what it now known as State Farm Arena. The coliseum was the anchor of the Omni Complex, which included the hotel, swaths of office space, a huge atrium and a short-lived theme park.

The offices were largely empty until CNN opened its headquarters there in 1987, shifting the complex’s identity for the following decades. In a post-CNN environment, Reyes said it made sense to tie the hotel’s identity to one of Atlanta’s other defining events: the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games.

Centennial Olympic Park is at the hotel’s doorstep, and the nearby $5 billion Centennial Yards project, the mixed-use destination over downtown’s Gulch, is also gaining traction.