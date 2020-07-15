BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to deliver Morehouse commencement address
LIVE: President Biden to deliver Morehouse commencement address

Updated 41 minutes ago

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

More coverage:

» Biden arrives at Morehouse to deliver high-stakes commencement address

» Biden in Atlanta: ‘Georgia is the reason I’m president right now’

» Morehouse willing to halt graduation rather than allow disruptions

» Will Biden’s Morehouse speech address campus protests? History suggests so

» Spelman College prepares for its own historic commencement

» Complete coverage of Georgia’s 2024 college commencement ceremonies

» Biden among notable names to visit Atlanta for graduations this weekend

Biden arrives at Morehouse to deliver high-stakes commencement address8m ago

Kennesaw State University student fatally shot on campus, suspect detained
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta

Fallout continues for Emory president after protest crackdown

Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator with Georgia roots, dies at 58
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta
