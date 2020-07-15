LIVE: President Biden to deliver Morehouse commencement address

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.
More coverage:
» Biden arrives at Morehouse to deliver high-stakes commencement address
» Biden in Atlanta: ‘Georgia is the reason I’m president right now’
» Morehouse willing to halt graduation rather than allow disruptions
» Will Biden’s Morehouse speech address campus protests? History suggests so
» Spelman College prepares for its own historic commencement
» Complete coverage of Georgia’s 2024 college commencement ceremonies
» Biden among notable names to visit Atlanta for graduations this weekend
Stay with AJC.com for updates
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / AJC File
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The Latest