This Italian sandwich in Dunwoody is a treasure

At Dunwoody’s E. 48th Street Market, Charlie Augello has been serving his Italian family’s recipes — as well as selling high-quality items from the motherland — for 38 years. I selected a sandwich written on the daily chalkboard, popped the paper-wrapped, forearm-sized hero in my bag and hit the road.
What I unwrapped later was a treasure. The Italian roll — they’re made fresh daily — was perfectly crisp yet had a pillowy-soft interior. It was heaped with sliced, roasted pork that was well-seasoned, tender and juicy. The provolone slices I had watched them slice now were gooey. I could taste a drizzle of high-quality olive oil that had a fruity richness. And there was a topping of chopped, hot-pepper relish. The tangy mélange had a spicy crunch.
This sandwich is greater than the sum of its parts. The complementary flavors dazzle, as does a bite into that airy, chewy bread. I would drive in I-285 traffic for this.
E. 48th Street Market. 2462 Jett Ferry Road, Dunwoody. 770-392-1499, e48thstreetmarket.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author