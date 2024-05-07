BreakingNews
Food & Dining

This Italian sandwich in Dunwoody is a treasure

Dish of the Week: Spicy pork hero at E. 48th Street Market
The spicy pork hero sandwich at E. 48th Street Market comes on an Italian roll and includes provolone slices, a drizzle of olive oil and a topping of chopped, hot-pepper relish. Courtesy of Erik Meadows

Credit: Erik Meadows

Credit: Erik Meadows

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 minute ago

At Dunwoody’s E. 48th Street Market, Charlie Augello has been serving his Italian family’s recipes — as well as selling high-quality items from the motherland — for 38 years. I selected a sandwich written on the daily chalkboard, popped the paper-wrapped, forearm-sized hero in my bag and hit the road.

What I unwrapped later was a treasure. The Italian roll — they’re made fresh daily — was perfectly crisp yet had a pillowy-soft interior. It was heaped with sliced, roasted pork that was well-seasoned, tender and juicy. The provolone slices I had watched them slice now were gooey. I could taste a drizzle of high-quality olive oil that had a fruity richness. And there was a topping of chopped, hot-pepper relish. The tangy mélange had a spicy crunch.

This sandwich is greater than the sum of its parts. The complementary flavors dazzle, as does a bite into that airy, chewy bread. I would drive in I-285 traffic for this.

E. 48th Street Market. 2462 Jett Ferry Road, Dunwoody. 770-392-1499, e48thstreetmarket.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

