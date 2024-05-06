Education

Dunwoody High School student dies after medical emergency, principal says

A Dunwoody High School student died following a medical emergency during the school day. (AJC file photo)

By
46 minutes ago

A Dunwoody High School student died after a medical emergency during the school day, said Principal Tom Bass in a message to families Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred as many students were taking end-of-year exams, Bass said in the message. The school was put on lockdown to limit movement within the building after the emergency.

The student was not identified. Bass did not disclose any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“Everyone reacts to death differently,” Bass wrote. “Our priority is respecting each other’s feelings and emotions. As a family, we encourage you to talk with your child about this incident to help them share their thoughts and reactions.”

Additional counselors will be available at the school starting Tuesday.

About the Author

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

