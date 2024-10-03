A.M. ATL: Are music festivals OK?

Morning, y’all, and a hearty shanah tovah to all our Jewish friends observing Rosh Hashana. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s today.

More on all that — plus the Braves calling it a season — momentarily. But first: music festival maladies.

***

ROCKING, OUT?

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

Music festivals are … having a moment.

And not in a good way!

The AJC’s DeAsia Paige reports that One Musicfest, Atlanta’s annual festival for Black music and culture, will take place in Atlanta’s Central Park this month. Not Piedmont Park, as originally planned.

Organizers attributed the last-minute downsizing to “challenging logistics and economics facing the festival industry.”

I am, admittedly, too old and tired for music festivals these days. Washed, the kids might say. But this development struck a chord — because such decisions seem to be picking up tempo in Atlanta and beyond.

Music Midtown should’ve happened last month but got the ax. The electronic music fest Imagine befell a similar fate. And Sweetwater 420 Fest downsized significantly this year.

So what’s the deal?

Organizers say inflation plays a big role, with everything from portable toilets to security costing more. Not to mention ticket prices. And other folks suggest the younger generations just ain’t feeling it anymore.

Then there’s this, posited by our friend DeAsia: After a yearslong, COVID-19-fueled lull, a lot of major artists are simply touring on their own.

“Last year alone saw the return of pop stars like Drake, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé on the road, so it’s become increasingly difficult for some festivals to attract consumers who are interested in acts they’ve already paid to see on tour — and often at a lower rate than what festivals are charging.”

Case in point: Among One Musicfest’s five 2024 headliners, Cardi B’s the only one who hasn’t hit the road in the past year or so.

All of that makes sense. And remains kind of a bummer. But here’s to a bigger and better 2025?

***

HUCK AND HELENE

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/AJC Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/AJC

With a wide swath of Georgia continuing its slow climb back from Hurricane Helene, reporter Adam Van Brimmer brings us a happy story — one about a man named Huck, his dog and good Samaritans getting their houseboat back afloat.

“Only another hurricane would have gotten him free from where he was,” one of those Samaritans said.

***

CLOSING TIME?

As Rockdale County’s BioLab saga rolls on — and that cloud travels back and forth across metro Atlanta — calls continue mounting for the chemical maker to shut down permanently. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and the Georgia Sierra Club joined the chorus Wednesday.

***

LUCKY DOGS

Good news! DeKalb County says its new approach to getting “court dogs” out of the local shelter is paying off. Thus far, Coco, Dolce, Janet and Black have all entered foster care or found a forever home.

***

READY TO ROLL

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Every Friday morning, the kiddos from Atlanta’s Parkside Elementary hit the road: pedals churning, music blasting, parents in tow.

It’s called a “bike bus,” a growing trend here and across the country. They love it, and it’s got the grown-ups rethinking everyday life in the city, too. (Don’t miss the video!)

“It’s opened my eyes,” mom Kristen Silton told the AJC. “The more I get on my bike the more I’m like, why am I not riding my bike more?”

***

CAMPUS CONUNDRUM

Meanwhile: More metro Atlanta elementary schools are beefing up security, adding safety-focused staffers and front entrance vestibules meant to limit bad guys’ access. But is it enough to prevent tragedy?

***

NOT OUR YEAR

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The bullpen put in yeoman’s work after Max Fried’s early exit. Michael Harris II’s eight-inning homer made it a one-run game. But the Braves’ playoff series with the Padres, and their season, ended with a 5-4 loss.

A downer of a finale to a snake-bitten campaign.

“I wish spring training started tomorrow, quite honestly,” manager Brian Snitker said, confirming he intends to stick around for 2025. “I just told the guys that. I can’t wait to get to camp and hopefully have our guys whole again.”

***

MMM FOOD

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

The latest cookbook from AJC food columnist Virgina Willis drops Oct. 15. It’s an updated version of her initial offering called “Bon Appetit, Y’all: Recipes and Stories from Three Generations of Southern Cooking.”

Go ahead and check out her recipe for seafood gumbo!

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 3, 1995

After an eighth-month trial that captivated America (including my third grade teacher, who played the proceedings in class!), a jury declared former football star OJ Simpson not guilty of killing his ex-wife and a friend.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Phil Skinner for the AJC Credit: Phil Skinner for the AJC

AJC contributor Phil Skinner recently caught Susan Perdue (right) giving customer Richard Hermann a trim. Perdue, who was born deaf, is living her dream as a salon manager in Cumming.

***

ONE MORE THING

Bank of America’s mobile app went bonkers Wednesday, showing some customers zero balances or refusing access to their accounts altogether. But you do have money (probably?). And things should be fixed now.

So go buy yourself that fancy coffee!

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.