Deaf hair salon manager realizes lifelong dream

“Susan is running our fastest-growing store, and she’s killing it,” said Thompson, the franchisee of 72 Great Clips stores. He said Perdue is among his top five managers.

This year, her salon received a Great Clips Main Sail award as a top producer for the company. The award recognizes the top 10% among the 4,500 Great Clips stores nationwide and is based on metrics such as new and repeat customers, and wait times.

Perdue is just grateful to have an opportunity to work in cosmetology after being told by her high school counselor that her deafness would prevent her from succeeding in this field.

Perdue got a late start as a hairstylist, faced many obstacles and almost changed careers before landing with Great Clips five years ago. She has been a manager for nearly four years.

“I’m grateful for the company giving me the opportunity because nobody else did,” she said. “I will stay here until I retire or until they get sick of me.”

Perdue grew up in Wisconsin as the youngest of three sisters. Her oldest sister was born with hearing loss, and Perdue and her middle sister were born deaf.

As early as she can remember, she was passionate about styling hair — first for her Barbie dolls, then for her sisters for prom or dances. She looked through magazines to keep up with the latest styles.

“I always wanted to be a beautician,” Perdue said. “but (my school counselor) told me I couldn’t because I was deaf. She said customers like to sit in the chair and chat with their hairstylist, but I would not be able to do that.

“And I thought my world was crushed because that’s the only thing I ever wanted to do.”

Perdue went on to work at a bank for many years but was never happy in her job. She has been married for almost 30 years to Scott, who is also deaf. They live in Dawson County and have son and daughter, both in their early 20s.

The Perdues moved to Georgia in 2006, and after a time, Scott Perdue looked at his wife and said: “You don’t seem happy in the working world. What do you want to do?”

“I told him I always wanted to be a hairstylist,” Perdue recalled.

He went to Lanier Technical College, got information about the cosmetology program, and brought it home to his wife.

“Before I knew it, I was enrolled — thanks to my husband,” Perdue said.

There were many hurdles to her success.

Perdue had to secure an interpreter for in-class instruction and sit away from the other students so they wouldn’t be distracted by the sign language.

After graduating in December 2012, Perdue waited two months for her state board license exam, then tested alone with a speech interpreter and two state proctors, one in front of her and one in back.

Perdue initially found work in private salons but still found it challenging to prove herself.

She had no opportunities to advance but was often the only stylist there. When the phone rang, she developed a system for watching it light up, writing down the call number, and then texting the customer.

“It was kind of lonely. I was working by myself most of the time,” she said. “I begin to think maybe my high school counselor was right. Maybe hair styling is not for me.”

She returned to school to work toward another degree and then lost her salon job.

That’s when a Great Clips manager stepped in and hired her for one of Thompson’s Forsyth County stores. Perdue quickly proved herself and became a store manager.

When customers enter the Great Clips on Matt Highway, Perdue immediately tells them she is deaf and asks them to sign themselves in on an iPad and to include their desired style details.

She chats with her clients in the styling chair by reading their lips in the mirror — something her mother taught her to do as a child. And she isn’t shy about asking them to repeat what they said.

“This company has gone above and beyond,” Perdue said. “I don’t want people to feel sorry for me, but to know I can do this. I’m so used to not having accommodations that right now, I’m on cloud nine.”

Thompson downplays any effort to make Perdue’s job easier.

“Susan is not disabled. She is not a burden,” he said. “She’s a top-performing manager who is an inspiration for others.

“There are a lot of deaf people out there, but very, very few in this industry. I don’t know any other deaf person who is a salon manager. She did it with zero hearing her whole life.”

Several years ago, Susan and Scott spoke to a group of deaf high school graduates who were curious about careers and planning their futures.

Susan Perdue’s advice was different from what she received at that age.

“Don’t let anyone tell you no,” she told them. “If it’s your passion and your desire, do it.”

Susan Perdue is manager and stylist at Great Clips, 5310 Matt Highway, suite 302, Cumming.

It has been recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing Great Clips salons.

