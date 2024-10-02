BREAKING

2-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in DeKalb County

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Shamrock Drive just south of Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Shamrock Drive just south of Glenwood Road.
By
34 minutes ago

A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in DeKalb County, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Shamrock Drive, a residential area in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood just south of Glenwood Road, around 5:40 p.m. Police said they were called to the area regarding a shooting and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.

Details on what led to the shooting or who was looking after the child were not immediately available. Smith said detectives responded to the area to further investigate.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

6 years after killing DeKalb teen, murderer gets life sentence1h ago
Conyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday1h ago
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out