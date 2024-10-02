2-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in DeKalb County

A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in DeKalb County, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Shamrock Drive, a residential area in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood just south of Glenwood Road, around 5:40 p.m. Police said they were called to the area regarding a shooting and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.