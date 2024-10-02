2-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in DeKalb County

A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in DeKalb County, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Shamrock Drive, a residential area in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood just south of Glenwood Road, around 5:40 p.m. Police said they were called to the area regarding a shooting and found the boy with a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.
Details on what led to the shooting or who was looking after the child were not immediately available. Smith said detectives responded to the area to further investigate.
