Atlanta Dream fire coach Tanisha Wright

Padover is scheduled to address the media Thursday.

Wright was named head coach of the Dream on Oct. 12, 2021. In three seasons, she had a career record of 48-68. The Dream made the playoffs the past two seasons but were eliminated in the first round each year. This season, they qualified for the playoffs on the final day of the regular season as the No. 8 seed with a 15-25 record. They were swept in two games by the top-seeded New York Liberty.

Wright was an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces before taking over the Dream.

Wright played 14 WNBA seasons out of Penn State. She played 10 seasons with the Seattle Storm, where she was part of the WNBA championship team in 2010. She also played for the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. She was a five-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team (2009-11, 2013, 2014) and a two-time All-Defensive Second Team (2015-16).