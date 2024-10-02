State Sports Report

Atlanta Dream fire coach Tanisha Wright

Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright calls to the bench during the first half against the New York Liberty at the Gateway Center Arena, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright calls to the bench during the first half against the New York Liberty at the Gateway Center Arena, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Dream fired coach Tanisha Wright, the team announced Wednesday.

Executive vice president and general manager Dan Padover issued the following statement on the decision.

“The Atlanta Dream have made the difficult decision to part ways with head coach Tanisha Wright. Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future. At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA.”

Padover is scheduled to address the media Thursday.

Wright was named head coach of the Dream on Oct. 12, 2021. In three seasons, she had a career record of 48-68. The Dream made the playoffs the past two seasons but were eliminated in the first round each year. This season, they qualified for the playoffs on the final day of the regular season as the No. 8 seed with a 15-25 record. They were swept in two games by the top-seeded New York Liberty.

Wright was an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces before taking over the Dream.

Wright played 14 WNBA seasons out of Penn State. She played 10 seasons with the Seattle Storm, where she was part of the WNBA championship team in 2010. She also played for the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. She was a five-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team (2009-11, 2013, 2014) and a two-time All-Defensive Second Team (2015-16).

