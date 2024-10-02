She shares this latest chapter of her life in the introduction to “Bon Appetit, Y’all: Recipes and Stories from Three Generations of Southern Cooking, Revised and Updated, with New Recipes” ($24.95), a spruced-up softcover of the original that the University of Georgia Press will release Oct. 15.

Explore More cookbook reviews

Her health-focused regimen, she emphasizes, doesn’t prohibit the occasional indulgence. “However, the years have taught me moderation and balance.”

Those life changes prompted her to re-evaluate every recipe in her well-worn copy of the book closest to her heart, and reflect which — if given the opportunity to do over — she would modify, replace, or leave as is. In the new edition, her beloved grandmother’s recipe for buttermilk biscuits remains in its original dairy-rich glory, along with a vegan version inspired by a yoga buddy. Pecans punctuate her mama’s classic pie as well as a vegetarian lentil-based pate and a mocha torte scaled down to a 6-inch round to satisfy a sweet tooth without leftovers. The recipe for Cauliflower and Broccoli Parmesan — a new favorite in my household — cleverly swaps oven-roasted vegetable steaks for the breaded and fried chicken cutlets or eggplant slices of classic recipes.

For all the additions and refinements, the Southern accent in the latest generation of “Bon Appetit, Y’all” comes through as clear as ever.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.