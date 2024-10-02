As of Tuesday evening, Dr. Gaylord Lopez, executive director of Georgia Poison Control, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the emergency information service had received 334 calls from people reporting symptoms related to the incident. An additional 72 calls were taken from people with a wide range of questions about the chemicals released and the smoky haze.

On an average day, about 250 calls come in to the center. Lopez said they needed to pay staff overtime to double the number of staff on hand to answer questions Tuesday.

“Fortunately, the exposure to the gas has been minimal, producing very expected symptoms that, for the most part, are not life-threatening. We have not had anyone speak of severe symptoms like severe wheezing or an allergic reaction when your throat swells up. No one has been in respiratory distress,” said Lopez, who is a medical toxicologist. “Most of the calls we are handling are from the ‘walking worried’ who have minor symptoms, and they are usually short-lived and resolve on their own.”

Most of the calls coming in are from residents who live in the Conyers area, but some are from further out in metro Atlanta. People have reported seeing a fog and smelling chlorine — along with other symptoms of exposure — miles away from the facility.

The most common complaints include skin irritation, watery eyes and nausea. Some people have complained about chest tightness and a slight difficulty in breathing, he said. Lopez said most people can recover at home and expect symptoms to subside within a few days.

He said Georgia Poison Control has recommended a handful of people — particularly those who are older and with an underlying condition such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — get evaluated by a health care provider.

Georgia Poison Center is a division of Grady Health System, and the medical toxicologists are faculty of the Emory School of Medicine. The hotline includes options for getting information about the incident and general information about symptoms. There is also an option to speak to a live staffer to provide advice for people concerned about symptoms or possible exposure.

The hotline is 404-856-6252.

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The BioLab facility, which makes chemicals to clean swimming pools and spas, has a history of hazardous incidents at its facilities in Georgia and elsewhere, state and federal records show.

It is unclear what sparked this latest fire, which started on the facility’s roof Sunday morning. It was initially extinguished but reignited that afternoon, triggering the building’s sprinkler system, which then caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical.

Explore Chlorine product maker BioLab has history of fires and chemical leaks

On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it was testing for chlorine and hydrochloric acid, while other county emergency services and fire departments around the metro area said they were testing for a range of hazardous air pollutants.

So far, public agencies say their air quality testing has not found concentrations that would pose safety concerns to the general public, but they have advised residents of Rockdale County and other nearby counties to stay indoors if they see or smell the plume.

Here are top tips from Lopez for limiting and managing symptoms: