Breaking: President Biden will visit Georgia on Thursday to survey Helene damage
President Biden will visit Georgia on Thursday to survey Helene damage

Aerial photo show fallen trees caused by Hurricane Helene in Alapaha, Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Recovery efforts continue Sunday across Georgia's 159 counties after Helene barreled through the state, causing catastrophic damage, flooding and at least 17 deaths. More than 400,000 people were still without power statewide after Helene entered South Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane around 1 a.m. Friday. Homes were destroyed, and neighborhoods were flooded across the state. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Aerial photo show fallen trees caused by Hurricane Helene in Alapaha, Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Recovery efforts continue Sunday across Georgia’s 159 counties after Helene barreled through the state, causing catastrophic damage, flooding and at least 17 deaths. More than 400,000 people were still without power statewide after Helene entered South Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane around 1 a.m. Friday. Homes were destroyed, and neighborhoods were flooded across the state. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Thursday to meet with people in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and see how the storm upended their lives.

The trip comes one day after Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Augusta today, where she is scheduled to do much of the same.

Biden is also on the road today, viewing hurricane-ravaged communities in North and South Carolina.

The White House has not provided more details about Biden’s visit. But the hardest hit areas of Georgia are near the cities of Valdosta and Augusta.

