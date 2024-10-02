President Biden will visit Georgia on Thursday to survey Helene damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Thursday to meet with people in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and see how the storm upended their lives.
The trip comes one day after Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Augusta today, where she is scheduled to do much of the same.
Biden is also on the road today, viewing hurricane-ravaged communities in North and South Carolina.
The White House has not provided more details about Biden’s visit. But the hardest hit areas of Georgia are near the cities of Valdosta and Augusta.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest